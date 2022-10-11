Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains
After a roller coaster few months, Cameron Smith can almost see the finish line of a wild 2022. The reigning Open champion and World No. 2 has waded through the expected backlash of leaving the PGA Tour at the height of his game for LIV Golf, where he’s already claimed one tournament title. With two LIV Invitational events remaining, including this week’s stop in Saudi Arabia, an extended break in his native Australia is longingly in sight.
Golf Digest
Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'
Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Monday's Tiger Woods News
After returning to the course in 2022 following his serious car wreck, Tiger Woods continues to prepare to compete on the PGA Tour in 2023. Woods was at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California on Monday getting in some work, and he apparently impressed Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. "Tiger...
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end
Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Sergio Garcia labelled one of the game's "MOST UNPROFESSIONAL" ever
Golf Channel co-host and prominent LIV Golf critic Eamon Lynch says Sergio Garcia's recent behaviour was "perfectly on brand" as he labelled him one of the most unprofessional men to have played the game. It very much appears that Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe is all but over after...
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson among big names at Saudi-backed Aramco event at Trump Ferry Point
The stars will be out in New York this week as the Aramco Team Series heads to Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson headline the Ladies European Tour event on U.S. soil. The LPGA does not have a tournament this week and heads next to South Korea.
GolfWRX
‘I really regret my decision’ – Dustin Johnson sarcastically mocks LIV critics
While speaking in his pre-tournament press conference at LIV Jeddah this week, Dustin Johnson joked about regretting his decision to join LIV Golf. “We talked about this yesterday. I really regret my decision to come here. It’s just so terrible.”. It was clear Johnson was being sarcastic, which generated...
Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters Buy Major League Pickleball Team
Major League Pickleball is adding another sports GOAT to its roster of owners. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is part of an ownership group of an expansion team that will begin play in the 2023 MLP season. Brady isn’t the only big player getting in on the hottest new...
An Official World Golf Ranking Committee Member Thinks LIV Golf Should Get Points
Next season would be appropriate, the Asian Tour CEO said, while noting not all tours that get points meet every criteria.
Golf Channel
Harold Varner III on LIV's OWGR gripes: 'We knew what we were getting into'
As debate rages over whether LIV Golf should receive world ranking points – and why it’s necessary to take this long to decide – Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour. “We knew what we were getting into,”...
golfmagic.com
Saudi activist calls for LPGA Tour not to work with LIV Golf
Saudi activist Lina Alhathloul has called for the LPGA Tour not to collaborate with LIV Golf in an open letter detailing a horrific story about her sister's treatment in Saudi Arabia. Alhathloul's sister and women's rights defender Loujain helped to enforce social change in Saudi Arabia, playing an instrumental role...
one37pm.com
Sam Querrey, Former Tennis Star, Switches to Pickleball
Last August, Sam Querrey, one of the most decorated American male tennis players of his generation, retired from professional tennis, ending a 16-year career on the ATP tour. Today, the former world #11 and two-time Wimbledon semi finalist announced his next chapter: pickleball. In 2023, Querrey plans to compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at ten or so tournaments.
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: The critical transition factor
In my opinion, one of the most misunderstood areas of the golf swing is the transition from backswing to downswing, but I don’t read much on this in the golf publications. I think this critical part of the swing is even more important on less-than-full wedge shots — those partial shots from 60-90 yards on into your green-side scoring shots.
Golf.com
‘An absolute nightmare’: Pro shanks one, his next shot strikes a tree, then he’s hit into
Two strokes taken. Two trees (or more) hit. One shank hit. One ball that was hit into him, caused him to duck and slid backward down the cart path behind him. If you’re holding a bizarro-golf-hole bingo card, Sungjae Im may have filled it up for you. Congrats. “This...
Golf.com
‘They will be accepting of it’: Phil Mickelson hints at LIV Golf’s future
To talk more about the future of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson wants to first talk more about cricket. “I didn’t grow up with cricket, but I am becoming somewhat aware of what Kerry Packer did to evolve cricket and to pay professional cricket players a reasonable fee,” Mickelson said on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I mean, I think they were making $200 a game back in the ’70s and they weren’t getting paid and there wasn’t television rights and they were all having to have jobs. And yet there was still money coming in.
Dustin Johnson doesn't sound like he regrets ditching PGA Tour for LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson made a name for himself on the PGA Tour. He won 24 times, reached No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and won two majors including the COVID 2020 Masters. Let’s just say he isn’t missing it. At the end of May, Johnson’s name was...
Mickelson says LIV Golf is 'winning side' in battle against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson proclaimed he is "on the winning side" Thursday by playing for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf rather than the long-standing PGA Tour.
CBS Sports
2022 Zozo Championship leaderboard, scores: Rickie Fowler shares the lead with Andrew Putnam at halfway point
With the overnight leader heading in the wrong direction in the second round of the 2022 Zozo Championship, the door was swung wide open for a number of candidates to put their claim on this championship. Andrew Putnam was the man who marched through first as the 33-year-old was simply brilliant around Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Friday.
Golf Digest
Xander bests Hideki, Brendan Steele hits nothing but cup and Rickie Fowler bounces back from Vegas fizzle
It was an inspired, if somewhat obvious pairing on Thursday for the first round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Hideki Matsuyama, the national hero, Masters winner and defending Zozo champion, was put together with Xander Schauffele, who may be the country’s second-favorite golfer, given his family’s Japanese ties and his gold-medal triumph in the 2021 Japan Olympics. The third man in the grouping, the humorously hot-tempered Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t exactly personify Switzerland as the middleman. But he’s as fun to watch as anybody and entertained at one point by coming back from making an 8 with four straight birdies.
