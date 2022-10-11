Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks as he warns Nato against ‘global catastrophe’
Russian president says any direct clash with Nato troops would be ‘global catastrophe’ as he says 220,000 will be called up
Putin says Ukraine mobilisation should be finished in two weeks
ASTANA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, promising an end to a divisive mobilisation that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and huge numbers flee the country.
What happened in the Russia-Ukraine war this week? Catch up with the must-read news and analysis
Kerch bridge attacked; Russia launches strikes across Ukraine; winter weaponised
A sense of crisis has defined Xi’s rule. It will shape China well into the future
When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he inherited a country at a crossroads. Outwardly, China seemed an unstoppable rising power. It had recently overtaken Japan as the world’s second-largest economy, the country still basking in the afterglow of the dazzling 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. But deep within...
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar hopeful of election win
PETALING JAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is optimistic his alliance can achieve a simple majority in general elections expected next month. Anwar’s three-party Hope Alliance won a stunning victory in 2018 polls with the help of ex-premier Mahathir Mohamad amid anger over government corruption. But their alliance collapsed in 2020 due to infighting. Anwar said the public is very aware of government corruption and his visit to several states recently showed that the momentum for change is continuing from 2018, with renewed support for the opposition. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Monday for early polls amid pressure from his United Malays National Organization. UMNO is feuding with its allies and seeks a big win on its own.
ASIA・
Anger at China’s zero-Covid policy is rising, but Beijing refuses to change course
A young woman stands on her balcony, crying out in desperation after her building was ordered into lockdown. Fighting back tears, she shouts abuse at the hazmat-suited workers below in a video that has recently gone viral on social media platform Weibo and which appears to encapsulate the Chinese public’s growing frustration with their government’s uncompromising zero-Covid policy.
How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians
An Associated Press investigation has found that Russia’s strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. It’s one of the war’s most explosive issues. The investigation drew on interviews with parents, officials and children in Ukraine and Russia. It found that officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories without consent, lied to them that they were not wanted by their parents and gave them Russian families and citizenship. Experts say it is a strategy that can be traced up to senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. They add that raising children of war in another country and culture can be a marker of genocide.
Rare protest against China’s Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party. Photos circulating on Twitter Thursday afternoon show two banners hung on...
China quashes social media about protest banners in Beijing
BEIJING (AP) — China’s internet censors have moved quickly to scrub social media posts after reports that banners criticizing the Communist leadership were hung from a busy intersection in Beijing. Images on Twitter, which is blocked in China, showed smoke spiraling up from a fire on an elevated roadway and banners calling for an end to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy and the overthrow of President Xi Jinping. The Associated Press could not verify the authenticity of the images, but the road was scarred in the area where the fire would have been. Political protest is rare in China, and police are on high alert this week in the run-up to a major Communist Party congress that opens Sunday.
Turkish parliament OKs disputed bill to fight disinformation
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has passed a contentious bill that amends press and social media laws with the stated aim of combatting fake news and disinformation. Critics fear the bill approved Thursday will be used to further crack down on social media and independent reporting as the country heads toward elections. The measure mandates up to three years in prison for spreading information that is “contrary to the truth” about Turkey’s domestic and international security, public order and health for the alleged purpose of causing “public worry, fear and panic.” Critics warn that social media users could be jailed for posting or reposting information that the government deems fake news. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has characterized fake news as a security threat.
EU report: Frontex covered up migrant pushbacks from Greece
ATHENS (AP) — A much-anticipated report by the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog into the EU border agency has concluded that Frontex employees were involved in covering up illegal pushbacks of migrants from Greece to Turkey in violation of their “fundamental rights.” The 120-page OLAF report was made public on Thursday by the Germany-based freedom of information portal FragDenStaat and media organizations Der Spiegel and Lighthouse Reports. It found that Frontex top managers were guilty of “serious misconduct and other irregularities.” EU investigators also said Frontex shared incorrect or biased information with EU institutions overseeing the agency. The report raises questions about how Frontex will continue operating in Greece.
Nigeria dimisses terrorism charges against separatist leader
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The lawyer for a Nigerian separatist leader facing terrorism charges and accused of instigating violence in the country’s southeast said charges have been discharged by a local court. The lawyer said that a local court dismissed charges against Nnamdi Kanu after a jury faulted the case against him. The Indigenous People of Biafra separatist group that Kanu leads has been pressing for the southeast region to break away from the West African nation and become independent. His trial reechoed allegations of marginalization in Nigeria’s southeast region, which is made up of Igbos, Nigeria’s third-largest ethnic group who are mainly Christians. Nigeria’s more than 200 million people are almost evenly divided between Christians and Muslims.
Spain unveils 3 billion-euro energy aid plan for households
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced 3 billion euros in subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The measures include set gas price rates for collective residential heating systems and more subsidies for electricity and heating for low income how households. Sánchez said the measures to be approved at a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday will benefit 40% of households in Spain. The left-of-center coalition government plans to increase taxes for high income earners in its budget for 2023. It also seeks to set a temporary wealth tax to bring in 3.1 billion euros to help finance initiatives for people with lower incomes.
France starts exporting gas to Germany amid energy crisis
PARIS (AP) — French gas network operator GRTgaz says it has started conveying gas to Germany via pipeline for the first time, as Berlin strives to diversity its energy sources. GRTgaz said Thursday the pipeline connecting both countries at the French border village of Obergailbach has begun delivering an initial daily capacity of 31 gigawatt-hours. That amount is expected to eventually increase to a maximum of 100 gigawatt-hours, representing less than 2% of overall German gas consumption, according to the French figures. The move follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement last month that France and Germany agreed to an energy solidarity deal. France will help Germany with gas supply, while Germany will generate more electricity to supply France during times of peak consumption.
Mexican congress approves keeping military in police work
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Congress has approved a constitutional reform that allows the armed forces to continue in domestic law enforcement duties until 2028. The reform backed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador must still be approved by a majority of Mexico’s 32 state legislatures. Most experts agree that Mexico needs better-paid, trained and more professional civilian police. But López Obrador has relied almost exclusively on the military to confront drug gang violence and common crime. The new bill promises to restore some funding to improve state and local police forces. López Obrador cut such funding soon after he took office in December 2018.
Top American general says US and allies need to help Ukraine build a comprehensive missile defense system
The US and its allies need to help Ukraine build a comprehensive air and missile defense system by combining the different systems the allies operate to help Kyiv defend its airspace against Russian attacks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said Wednesday after a gathering of military leaders and defense ministers in Brussels.
EU to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to announce next week that it is setting up a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops. EU diplomats and officials say the 27-nation bloc will also say that it’s ready to make available another half a billion euros to help supply weapons and other military support to Ukraine. The aim is to train almost 15,000 Ukrainian troops in a number of EU countries, chiefly Poland and Germany. It’s hoped the operation could begin in mid-November. The new tranche of money will bring to just over 3 billion euros the total EU sum in security support available for Ukraine. Individual countries are spending more on top of that.
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister is urging the country’s 16 states to consider stepping up measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases. Karl Lauterbach said Friday he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, medical facilities and care homes. Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin that it would be better for states to impose limited restrictions now than stricter ones later. German authorities registered over 114,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 165 COVID-related deaths. The health ministry has launched a new advertising campaign showcasing real people affected by COVID-19 to encourage vaccinations.
Strikes continue in French refineries, disrupt fuel supplies
PARIS (AP) — Continuing strikes at TotalEnergies group refineries in France are seriously disrupting fuel supplies as the left-wing CGT union has rejected a deal over a pay increase. Two other unions, the CFDT and CFE-CGC which represent a majority of the group’s French workers, agreed overnight with TotalEnergies on a 7% pay rise and a financial bonus. The deal is pending approval from union members. The CGT rejected the deal on Friday, holding out for a 10% pay rise and called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday across French industry.
UK’s Truss reverses plan to cut corporation tax
LONDON (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on sweeping tax cuts Friday as she tried to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets. At a hastily arranged news conference, Truss said she was acting to...
