Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting
The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.
Nigeria dimisses terrorism charges against separatist leader
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The lawyer for a Nigerian separatist leader facing terrorism charges and accused of instigating violence in the country’s southeast said charges have been discharged by a local court. The lawyer said that a local court dismissed charges against Nnamdi Kanu after a jury faulted the case against him. The Indigenous People of Biafra separatist group that Kanu leads has been pressing for the southeast region to break away from the West African nation and become independent. His trial reechoed allegations of marginalization in Nigeria’s southeast region, which is made up of Igbos, Nigeria’s third-largest ethnic group who are mainly Christians. Nigeria’s more than 200 million people are almost evenly divided between Christians and Muslims.
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani senator says he was detained, stripped, and tortured for tweeting about the country’s army chief. Azam Khan Swati, the senator and a senior member of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, was detained early Thursday. A court is allowing federal investigators to question the senator over what the Federal Investigation Agency called his “obnoxious and intimidating” message against state institutions, the army chief, and other government officials. A copy of charges obtained by The Associated Press shows the agency is accusing him of a “mischievous act of subversion” to create a rift in the armed forces and to “harm the state of Pakistan.”
