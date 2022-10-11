ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The lawyer for a Nigerian separatist leader facing terrorism charges and accused of instigating violence in the country’s southeast said charges have been discharged by a local court. The lawyer said that a local court dismissed charges against Nnamdi Kanu after a jury faulted the case against him. The Indigenous People of Biafra separatist group that Kanu leads has been pressing for the southeast region to break away from the West African nation and become independent. His trial reechoed allegations of marginalization in Nigeria’s southeast region, which is made up of Igbos, Nigeria’s third-largest ethnic group who are mainly Christians. Nigeria’s more than 200 million people are almost evenly divided between Christians and Muslims.

