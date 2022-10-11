Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Amazon's Prime Day sale ends tonight — 100+ of the best deals to shop now
Day 2 of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, is here — which means there are just a matter of hours left to shop the event before the deals are gone for good. From fashion essentials to kitchen appliances and must-haves for parents, hundreds of...
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
TODAY.com
Target, Walmart and more kicked off Black Friday sales early — 28 of the best deals
Although Black Friday is still over a month away, it seems like major retailers are ready to start the holiday shopping season a bit earlier this year. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale at the end of September and Target already kicked off its Black Friday sales event. Whether...
In Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon’s Second Prime Day
Money, success, and love are great and all, but let’s be honest: Nothing feels quite as good as finding your go-to pair of jeans. IMO, everyone should have denim pants that are comfy and versatile, and make you feel sexy every time you pull them on. If you already have your “it” jeans, you know exactly what I’m talking about. However, if you’re still in search of your perfect pair (or simply want another) I suggest looking into the brand that Jennifer Aniston wears on repeat: Rag & Bone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
What Shop TODAY readers were buying Day 1 of Amazon's October Prime Day event
Day one of the Prime Early Access Sale, a flash-sale event created by Amazon, launched yesterday. We found thousands of deals across categories from fashion and beauty to tech and money-saving gadgets. With Day 2 of the 48-hour sale kicking off today, there are still a ton of exclusive deals to score on Amazon's vast discounted inventory.
TODAY.com
Hurry! These bestselling items from Amazon's October Prime Day event are still on sale
Spoiler alert: day one of the Prime Early Access Sale, a flash-sale event created by Amazon, was a huge hit yesterday. We found thousands of deals across categories from fashion and beauty to tech and money-saving gadgets. While the 48-hour sale is coming to a close tonight, there are still a ton of exclusive deals to score on Amazon's vast discounted inventory.
TODAY.com
Prime Day may be over, but these Amazon beauty deals are still going strong
While the Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, may be over, the time to shop is not! We're still seeing some massive price drops across practically every category, including tech, home, fashion and, of course, beauty. So if you missed the big event, you still have an opportunity to get ahead of your holiday shopping and save.
TODAY.com
Should you wait until closer to Christmas to get shopping done?
As some stores get a jump-start on holiday shopping deals, how do you get the most savings and is shopping early the best strategy? NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Oct. 12, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
October Prime Day 2022: Save up to 68% on Advent calendars, toys and more gifts
The first day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale was filled with top deals on everything from beauty to tech and today, the deals continue. It's also the perfect time to snag a few items for yourself and grab a few holiday gifts while you're at it. To guide you...
Comments / 0