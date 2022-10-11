ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon’s Second Prime Day

Money, success, and love are great and all, but let’s be honest: Nothing feels quite as good as finding your go-to pair of jeans. IMO, everyone should have denim pants that are comfy and versatile, and make you feel sexy every time you pull them on. If you already have your “it” jeans, you know exactly what I’m talking about. However, if you’re still in search of your perfect pair (or simply want another) I suggest looking into the brand that Jennifer Aniston wears on repeat: Rag & Bone.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Need To Know#Early Access Sale
TODAY.com

What Shop TODAY readers were buying Day 1 of Amazon's October Prime Day event

Day one of the Prime Early Access Sale, a flash-sale event created by Amazon, launched yesterday. We found thousands of deals across categories from fashion and beauty to tech and money-saving gadgets. With Day 2 of the 48-hour sale kicking off today, there are still a ton of exclusive deals to score on Amazon's vast discounted inventory.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Hurry! These bestselling items from Amazon's October Prime Day event are still on sale

Spoiler alert: day one of the Prime Early Access Sale, a flash-sale event created by Amazon, was a huge hit yesterday. We found thousands of deals across categories from fashion and beauty to tech and money-saving gadgets. While the 48-hour sale is coming to a close tonight, there are still a ton of exclusive deals to score on Amazon's vast discounted inventory.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Prime Day may be over, but these Amazon beauty deals are still going strong

While the Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, may be over, the time to shop is not! We're still seeing some massive price drops across practically every category, including tech, home, fashion and, of course, beauty. So if you missed the big event, you still have an opportunity to get ahead of your holiday shopping and save.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon

Comments / 0

Community Policy