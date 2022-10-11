Happenings: Events, activities and community happenings

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Spaghetti fundraiser

Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3503 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will hold its fall fundraiser from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Menu will consist of spaghetti, tossed salad, garlic bread, tea or water for $8 for takeout or eat-in. Purchase a ticket from Emmanuel Church members or at the door. Funds will be helping pay for the Outreach Soup Kitchen expenses.

Outdoor movie

Winterville Recreation and Parks will show the film “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on Friday, Oct. 14, at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. The movie, rated PG, will begin about 30 minutes after sunset. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be sold. Visit wintervillenc.com.

House of Judah

House of Judah Church of God Ministries Inc., 3867 W. Wilson St., Farmville, has several special services coming up. The Men’s Fellowship is 10 a.m. to noon and the Flamboyant Women Organization meeting is 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Family and Friend’s Day with Apostle Elect Founder Pastor Mary Ward begins 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Dinner will be served after the first service. Pastor Brenda Jackson and Bread of Life Ministries of Grimesland will close out the day at 3 p.m.

Ukraine Missions

A program on missions for Ukraine and its people is planned at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Winterville Church of Christ, 3170 Church St., Ext., Winterville. Steve Boles of Mission to Ukraine and avid supporter Debbie Butler will discuss their efforts and how people can help. For more information, call 252-757-3788 or email info@wintervillechurchofchrist.org.

Revival

King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Oct. 16-21. Guest evangelists will be Milton and Melvin Worthington. For more information contact, Pastor Bruce Jones at 252-714-2440.

Opioid Action Team

The Vidant Opioid Action Team will host an event from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Monroe Conference Center, 2000 Venture Tower Drive. The team is inviting community members to join them to learn more about the disease of addiction and recovery. After the speaker, the group will have an opportunity for everyone to meet with local resources to ask about programs in the community. Email recoveryevent2022@gmail.com.

Ghost walk

Farmville Community Arts Council will host its second annual ghost walk tours beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29. Check-in is at the gallery next to Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St. Walking tours, limited to 12 participants each, start every few minutes. Tickets are $13. Call 753-3832 or visit https://bit.ly/ghostwalk2022.

Pumpkin contest

The Leroy James Pitt County Farmers Market is accepting orders through Oct. 20 to participate in its annual pumpkin decorating contest. Email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov or order a pumpkin in person at the market at 4560 County Home Road. Photos of decorated pumpkins must be emailed to Johnson by Oct. 27. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the market and via email. Winners receive $20, $10 and $5 gift cards to Simply Natural Creamery. The market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Gospel program

Poplar Hill FWBC, 5761 Stokestown St. John Road, Ayden, will host a gospel program at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. It will feature The Anointed Pearls of Faith of Greenville, The Gospel Crusaders of Kinston, Nate and The Anointed Angels of Ayden, Frank Ingram and The New Soul Speakers of Ayden. There will be a free will offering. Contact Deacon Floyd at 412-4629.

Legacy Days

The Grifton History Museum and Catechna Indian Village, 437-A Creekshore Drive, will host the John Lawson Legacy Days Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Events run 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, including live music with Morgan Hudson Vickers and a night-time cannon firing on Contentnea Creek. The festival continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday with historical presentations, Civil War and colonial encampments, tours, daytime cannon firings and more. Visit johnlawsonlegacydays.org and facebook.com/JohnLawsonLegacyDays.

Aces for Autism

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson will headline the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Robertson, a best-selling author and speaker, is CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and was featured on an A&E network show with his family. Visit acesforautismnc.com for more information.

Surrogate parent training

Pitt County Schools will host a training session for special education surrogate parent volunteers at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road. Educational surrogate parents volunteer to represent the educational needs of a child with disabilities when the child’s parent is unable or unwilling to do so. For more information, contact Cindy Arriagada at 252-695-7961 or email arriagc@pitt.k12.nc.us.

Farm Bureau

The annual members meeting of the Pitt County Farm Bureau is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at The Cotton Barn, 942 Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville. It is a business meeting only and will not include a meal or door prizes.

PCC Orchestra

The Pitt Community College Symphony Orchestra will present its fall concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Farmville Community Arts Council’s Paramounty Theater, 3723 N. Main St. The orchestra will perform Borodin’s “Polovtsian Dances,” Dvorak’s “Czech Suite,” and an arrangement of “Cinderella” by Rogers and Hammerstein. This will be a family friendly concert with a Halloween Costume Contest for children 12 and under. Contact R. Michael Stephenson at rmstephenson701@my.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7493. This concert is free, but donations will be accepted to support the PCC music program and the Farmville Community Arts Council.

Winterville Fright Fest

The Town of Winterville and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce will host Fright Fest 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, downtown. Visit the Main and Mill parking lot for food and ice cream trucks, vendors, games, raffles, giveaways and more. Walk down Railroad Street to visit candy stations and businesses that will host games and activities.

Snow Hill Trunk or treat

Several Snow Hill organizations will host a trunk or treat from 6-10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Greene County Sports Complex, 84 N. Perry Drive. The event will feature a bounce house, face painting, food vendors, a DJ and more. It’s sponsored by the Snow Hill Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County EMS, Snow Hill Fire Department and the Greene Central High School National Honor Society.

Farmville Trick or Treat

The town of Farmville will host its third annual Halloween Trick or Treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This old-fashioned Halloween event will be held all over Farmville at participating businesses and homes. A list of participating homes and businesses will be available closer to the event. Follow the event at https://fb.me/e/3stNS5aK3.

Ayden Museum

The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed.

Grifton Museum

The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments also are available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.