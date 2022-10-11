Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Prime Day is over but Walmart's early Black Friday deals are still kicking! Save up to 50%
If the past few years has taught us anything, it's that it pays to shop early. With that in mind, Walmart launched their "Rollbacks and More" event (with deals running through Thursday — that's today!) to take the brand's already low prices down even further. Timed to sync with Amazon's October Prime Day sales event, and Target's early holiday sale, it's prime time for early holiday shopping. So by the time December rolls around, you'll be reveling in the fact that your holiday gift list is all crossed off and you can focus on the other fun and festivities of the season.
Save More Than $100 on Binoculars at Amazon’s October Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If you’ve been looking for a new pair of binoculars for this season, Amazon’s October Prime Day will be a good event for you. The brand’s newest shopping holiday has some pretty big discounts from hunting mainstays like Bushnell, as well as some general outdoor options from brands like Celestron.
Yahoo!
October Prime Day's worst deals — and what you should get instead
Oh man, has Amazon got the deals during the Prime Day Early Access sale. It's an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. Unfortunately, not all discounts are created equal, and some deals are kind of a dud. Whether you're better off waiting for a better sale or skipping the item altogether, we rounded up the deals not worth your time and money, as well as recommendations for what you should snag instead.
Yahoo!
Amazon has packed their patio outlet with irresistible Prime Day deals for fall
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Autumn is finally here and in full swing, which means it's time to take advantage of your gorgeous patio as this not-too-cool, not-to-warm weather sweeps across your area. Before a long cold winter, who doesn’t want to spend time outside under a gentler sun and soft breeze? Capture those last bits of summer rays in style with Amazon’s sale on outdoor goods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yahoo!
Forget Prime Day: Walmart's deals are out of this world — save over $300!
Amazon may have Prime Day, but Walmart has Deals for Days — ridiculous sales on top of already unbelievable prices that run from now through November. You read that right: the mega-retailer has slashed prices on tons of items, meaning there are loads of goodies to be found and a holiday shopping list that you'll check off in no time.
iheart.com
Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000
Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
MN Man’s Classic Car Could Bring Over A Million At Auction
This seems like the perfect hobby. That is if you have a lot of free time, a lot of money and are mechanically inclined. Well, Tom Maruska, of Duluth, seems to have all three of those things going for him and it could pay off big time for him when he decides to take his masterpiece to auction.
Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.
Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
I’m a coin collector – the letter detail to look for on a Lincoln penny for ‘life-changing find’ worth up to $26,000
FINDING a valuable penny can be a game changer financially – and one coin collector has revealed what to look for that could indicate it's worth thousands. There is one detail you’ll want to “pay close attention to,” according to coin collector “blueridgesilverhound,” or Sean.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Yahoo!
Last chance! 20+ Prime Day Apple deals on iPads, MacBook and AirPods that rival Black Friday
Amazon's October Prime Day (aka the Prime Day Early Access Sale) is in full swing — and it's a great time "to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns," notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. Expect "enticing discounts on popular brands." Yeah, like Apple! You'll find Prime Day deals on Apple products that hardly ever go on sale. Of particular interest? iPads! Case in point: This 10-inch baby with an absurd 25,000 five-star reviews is down to $269 — it's a sweet $60 off. Whether you’re a longtime Apple loyalist or are just now crossing over from the other side, you’ll find what you’re looking for at an unbeatable price during this markdown extravaganza. Go ahead and take a bite out of these deals, but hurry because these Prime Day supplies may not last!
Yahoo!
Amazon's popular furniture outlet is packed with seasonal discounts of over 60%
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Have you been thinking about giving your home a fall-inspired refresh, but you're not sure of where to begin or what you actually want to change? Whether you want to add a few things, replace others or rearrange everything, Amazon’s furniture outlet can help you find exactly what you're looking for—maybe even a few things you never knew you wanted. Check out the must-have pieces we found that are sure to give any room in your house a new look for the new season and take advantage of the great deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Yahoo!
Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Echo Show for 50% off
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great. If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one goes-anywhere screen, you need to know about this page.
It’s A Truck Bonanza At The Upcoming Cord And Kruse Auction
The vintage truck and SUV market is absolutely on fire. There’s more demand for these vehicles now than ever before, and demand is outpacing trucks and SUVs currently for sale. In addition, many of these vehicles weren’t well cared for during their time, so finding a good example is even harder to come by. Currently on the docket of the upcoming Cord And Kruse Auction, are several attractive collectible trucks. Check out some of the highlights.
How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
Thule’s Latest Roof Top Tent and Cargo Rack Look Adventure Ready
The Drive - Robert BaconIf you’re an explorer, at least one of these products will excite you.
Yahoo!
The Amazon Prime Early Access sale ends tonight: Shop 50+ deals before it's too late
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is almost over — have you shopped yet?. Until tonight (Oct. 12) at 11:59 p.m. PST, Amazon Prime members can still save big on technology, kitchen essentials, appliances, beauty products and more. If you've haven't had time to check out the deals and discounts during the last two days of Prime Day, there's still time! However, as these deals are only valid until 11:59 p.m. PST, you're going to want to act fast.
7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart
Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Yahoo!
Cats 'worship' these unique catnip balls—and they're only $10 for Prime Day
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. It’s no secret that cats can be picky and overwhelmingly unique. Any cat owner can tell you what it’s like to bring a brand new cat toy home and take it out of the packaging, only for their furry friend to sniff it and walk away disinterested. But these silvervine catnip toys are totally different.
Comments / 0