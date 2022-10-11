ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Prime Day is over but Walmart's early Black Friday deals are still kicking! Save up to 50%

If the past few years has taught us anything, it's that it pays to shop early. With that in mind, Walmart launched their "Rollbacks and More" event (with deals running through Thursday — that's today!) to take the brand's already low prices down even further. Timed to sync with Amazon's October Prime Day sales event, and Target's early holiday sale, it's prime time for early holiday shopping. So by the time December rolls around, you'll be reveling in the fact that your holiday gift list is all crossed off and you can focus on the other fun and festivities of the season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Field & Stream

Save More Than $100 on Binoculars at Amazon’s October Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If you’ve been looking for a new pair of binoculars for this season, Amazon’s October Prime Day will be a good event for you. The brand’s newest shopping holiday has some pretty big discounts from hunting mainstays like Bushnell, as well as some general outdoor options from brands like Celestron.
SHOPPING
Yahoo!

October Prime Day's worst deals — and what you should get instead

Oh man, has Amazon got the deals during the Prime Day Early Access sale. It's an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. Unfortunately, not all discounts are created equal, and some deals are kind of a dud. Whether you're better off waiting for a better sale or skipping the item altogether, we rounded up the deals not worth your time and money, as well as recommendations for what you should snag instead.
SHOPPING
Yahoo!

Amazon has packed their patio outlet with irresistible Prime Day deals for fall

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Autumn is finally here and in full swing, which means it's time to take advantage of your gorgeous patio as this not-too-cool, not-to-warm weather sweeps across your area. Before a long cold winter, who doesn’t want to spend time outside under a gentler sun and soft breeze? Capture those last bits of summer rays in style with Amazon’s sale on outdoor goods.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Design#Plant#Household Deals#Prime Early Access Sale#Yahoo#Songmics
Yahoo!

Forget Prime Day: Walmart's deals are out of this world — save over $300!

Amazon may have Prime Day, but Walmart has Deals for Days — ridiculous sales on top of already unbelievable prices that run from now through November. You read that right: the mega-retailer has slashed prices on tons of items, meaning there are loads of goodies to be found and a holiday shopping list that you'll check off in no time.
SHOPPING
iheart.com

Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000

Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
WYOMING STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
PYMNTS

FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
ECONOMY
Yahoo!

Last chance! 20+ Prime Day Apple deals on iPads, MacBook and AirPods that rival Black Friday

Amazon's October Prime Day (aka the Prime Day Early Access Sale) is in full swing — and it's a great time "to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns," notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. Expect "enticing discounts on popular brands." Yeah, like Apple! You'll find Prime Day deals on Apple products that hardly ever go on sale. Of particular interest? iPads! Case in point: This 10-inch baby with an absurd 25,000 five-star reviews is down to $269 — it's a sweet $60 off. Whether you’re a longtime Apple loyalist or are just now crossing over from the other side, you’ll find what you’re looking for at an unbeatable price during this markdown extravaganza. Go ahead and take a bite out of these deals, but hurry because these Prime Day supplies may not last!
ELECTRONICS
Yahoo!

Amazon's popular furniture outlet is packed with seasonal discounts of over 60%

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Have you been thinking about giving your home a fall-inspired refresh, but you're not sure of where to begin or what you actually want to change? Whether you want to add a few things, replace others or rearrange everything, Amazon’s furniture outlet can help you find exactly what you're looking for—maybe even a few things you never knew you wanted. Check out the must-have pieces we found that are sure to give any room in your house a new look for the new season and take advantage of the great deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
SHOPPING
Yahoo!

Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Echo Show for 50% off

Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great. If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one goes-anywhere screen, you need to know about this page.
ELECTRONICS
Motorious

It’s A Truck Bonanza At The Upcoming Cord And Kruse Auction

The vintage truck and SUV market is absolutely on fire. There’s more demand for these vehicles now than ever before, and demand is outpacing trucks and SUVs currently for sale. In addition, many of these vehicles weren’t well cared for during their time, so finding a good example is even harder to come by. Currently on the docket of the upcoming Cord And Kruse Auction, are several attractive collectible trucks. Check out some of the highlights.
BUYING CARS
SELF

How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
LIFESTYLE
Yahoo!

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale ends tonight: Shop 50+ deals before it's too late

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is almost over — have you shopped yet?. Until tonight (Oct. 12) at 11:59 p.m. PST, Amazon Prime members can still save big on technology, kitchen essentials, appliances, beauty products and more. If you've haven't had time to check out the deals and discounts during the last two days of Prime Day, there's still time! However, as these deals are only valid until 11:59 p.m. PST, you're going to want to act fast.
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
Yahoo!

Cats 'worship' these unique catnip balls—and they're only $10 for Prime Day

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. It’s no secret that cats can be picky and overwhelmingly unique. Any cat owner can tell you what it’s like to bring a brand new cat toy home and take it out of the packaging, only for their furry friend to sniff it and walk away disinterested. But these silvervine catnip toys are totally different.
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy