We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ll venture to say purchasing a bath mat usually goes one of two ways. Either we opt for the cheapest one with the fastest delivery — knowing full well we’ll need to replace it soon, but accepting the consequences of bath time grime — or we go for the design-y, maybe even pricey one that speaks to the mood of our decor. If you’re not familiar with either route, congrats, you’re a sensible shopper. But whether you’re impulsive like me or committed to finding the best option for your needs, routine, wallet, and maybe even the environment, I’m confident that a Ruggable bath mat will deliver.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO