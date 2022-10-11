Read full article on original website
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Car slams into Worcester donut shop overnight
WORCESTER, Mass. — A car slammed into a Worcester donut shop overnight on Thursday, causing serious damage. The accident happened at the Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Road. Parts of the car could be seen strewn throughout the interior of the store. It is unclear if anyone was...
Touring Nicole's hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts, stopping at Ridge Valley Stables and Bread Guy Breads
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ridge Valley Stables opened in 1972 and is a family-owned and family-oriented stable. They specialize in horse boarding and pony party experiences and trail rides through Central Massachusetts and Cape Cod. After 30 years working in education, Chuck Brown decided to fire up the oven and...
Does This South Paris, Maine, Eyecare Place Need a New Sign or Are They Purposely Messing With Us?
From a very early age, our eyes are being tested to check if there are any problems with our vision. Typically, the first real "test" comes in the form of the classic eye chart. Large letters turn to small letters as you make your way down the chart and eventually, you'll found out where your vision stands and whether or not glasses are in your future. So, it stands to reason as we've all gotten much busier in our lives, do doctors have to find more clever ways to deliver eye tests?
Here Are 17 Restaurants In Maine Where You Can Chow Down for Under $20
Everything is expensive right now. Everything you try to give your money for right now costs way more than you want it to, thanks to the current state of inflation in the U.S. Eventually, things will correct themselves and come back to normal. But at the moment, everything seems like a full-on disaster as far as my wallet's concerned.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
How Many Dogs Can You Legally Own in MA Before a Kennel License is Required?
It's interesting because I'm a lover of dogs but never owned one growing up. It wasn't my parents' thing but I loved being in the company of my friends' and neighbors' dogs. Growing up in northern Berkshire County, Massachusetts, I would visit some of the dogs in my neighborhood. Actually, there were a couple of them that would rome off-leash from property to property.
Wild Flour Kolaches in Sturbridge closes down, citing economic reasons
Wild Flour Kolaches, a bakery shop in Sturbridge, will shut down toward the month’s end. In a Facebook post, the business says its last day of operation will be on October 23. The restaurant cites the current “economic situation” that has made the success of their shop a “near impossibility.”
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Some Areas Saw 3 Inches of Rain Overnight. How Much Did You Get?
Many areas saw between 2 and 3 inches of rain overnight as steady, heavy showers moved through the region. And it's not over yet. Parts of Massachusetts and Maine could see up to 6 inches before it's all over. Here's a quick look at how much rain fell in some...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Everybody loves a good, hardworking pickup truck, especially auto thieves in New England. Yes, pickup trucks are in high demand, and they don't even have to be new. The old saying is "A good pick-up should last at least 300,000 miles." I guess it becomes a farm truck after that.
Foodie Road Trip: These 30 NH & ME Restaurants Have Opened in the Past 2 Years
The restaurant industry is thriving here in New England, which is a blessing for the boundless population of foodies residing here. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or type of cuisine, there's something out there for everyone to enjoy, and you'll never run out of new restaurants to try. Yours truly has lived in the area her whole life, and still has countless places to visit.
Fall River Shelter Dog Krypto Wants to Add Value to Your Life
When it comes to pets, one of the toughest things to hear is when a family cannot care for one any longer. A pet's life is upended through no fault of its own, and then it is tumultuously thrown into an unfamiliar and sometimes scary animal shelter. Don't get me...
