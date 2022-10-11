From a very early age, our eyes are being tested to check if there are any problems with our vision. Typically, the first real "test" comes in the form of the classic eye chart. Large letters turn to small letters as you make your way down the chart and eventually, you'll found out where your vision stands and whether or not glasses are in your future. So, it stands to reason as we've all gotten much busier in our lives, do doctors have to find more clever ways to deliver eye tests?

SOUTH PARIS, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO