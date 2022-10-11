ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer

An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Lincoln Riley updates linebacker Shane Lee's injury status

USC captain Shane Lee is “further along certainly than he was” to return, USC coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday in his press conference. The fourth-year junior linebacker, who was observed with a cast on his left forearm/wrist in pregame warmups against Washington State, did not dress out against the Cougars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC receivers recognize need for improvement after drop-filled game against Washington State

Mario Williams had his first multi-touchdown game as a USC Trojan during his team's 30-14 win over Washington State on Saturday. Given the massive amount of talent alongside Williams in USC's wide receivers room, one might expect that feat to be a footnote in a great overall performance for the Trojans' pass game. Instead, it was the unquestioned silver lining in an overall rough day for superstar sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and his stacked corps of receivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Azizi Hearn Talks National Attention, DB Play, and More

UCLA defensive back Azizi Hearn talks about the national attention for the program, defensive back play, and more... I’m focusing on everything, working on my entire game, just mentally and physically, technique and scheme, it doesn’t stop for me. WHAT DOES BOOKS AND BALL MEAN TO YOU?. It’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Bulldogs Drop League Opener at Pasadena, 61-7

First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity football team lost its Pacific – Upper League opener last Thursday at Pasadena, 61-7. Senior quarterback Dylan Robinson completed nine passes for 85 yards and a touchdown and added 33 yards on nine carries. He also had four tackles on defense. Senior Zakk Estrada had seven receptions and a touchdown for 27 yards, while senior Ben Forster made a pair of catches for 56 yards. Junior Jacob Mendieta rushed for a team-high 61 yards on 11 carries, while junior Justin Lee had three carries for 21 yards. Senior Jarrett Bose had one reception for four yards and a team-high seven tackles on defense. Senior Evan Miller collected six tackles, while junior Sean-Carter Garrett produced five tackles. Senior Rene Harris, senior Francois Taillefer and junior Brandon Elizalde each finished with one tackle.
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Dodgers sued: 2 more lawsuits accuse team's security of abusing fans

LOS ANGELES - Two new lawsuits have been filed against the Los Angeles Dodgers by fans who allege the team’s security guards abused them. Didonato Law Center said there are more than a dozen lawsuits against security at Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park. In one of the new lawsuits, Dodgers security guards are accused of sexual battery and in the second, fans are alleging assault.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA

The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
TORRANCE, CA
