Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer
An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
UCLA overtakes USC for top spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Coming off an impressive win over Utah, the UCLA Bruins leapfrogged USC to take over the top spot in the latest Pac-12 Football SI Fan Nation Power Rankings. The undefeated Trojans (6-0, 3-0) had held the top spot in the rankings since Week 2. Now the undefeated Bruins (6-0, 4-0) are the top dog. ...
Lincoln Riley updates linebacker Shane Lee's injury status
USC captain Shane Lee is “further along certainly than he was” to return, USC coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday in his press conference. The fourth-year junior linebacker, who was observed with a cast on his left forearm/wrist in pregame warmups against Washington State, did not dress out against the Cougars.
Klatt: UCLA Has Best Shot To Be 1st-Time College Football Playoff Team
The Fox Sports college football analyst said the Bruins have a better shot to make it than Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss or Penn State.
USC receivers recognize need for improvement after drop-filled game against Washington State
Mario Williams had his first multi-touchdown game as a USC Trojan during his team's 30-14 win over Washington State on Saturday. Given the massive amount of talent alongside Williams in USC's wide receivers room, one might expect that feat to be a footnote in a great overall performance for the Trojans' pass game. Instead, it was the unquestioned silver lining in an overall rough day for superstar sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and his stacked corps of receivers.
How do USC and UCLA's winning streaks affect their recruiting? | Recruiting 247
247Sports' Recruiting Analysts Blair Angulo, Greg Biggins, and Brandon Huffman discuss the impact that USC and UCLA's hot starts have impacted them on the recruiting trail.
Azizi Hearn Talks National Attention, DB Play, and More
UCLA defensive back Azizi Hearn talks about the national attention for the program, defensive back play, and more... I’m focusing on everything, working on my entire game, just mentally and physically, technique and scheme, it doesn’t stop for me. WHAT DOES BOOKS AND BALL MEAN TO YOU?. It’s...
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Preps to Pros: Don't sleep on USC WR commit Ja'Kobi Lane
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down why Ja'Kobi Lane will be a great asset for Lincoln Riley and the USC offense in the future.
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs Drop League Opener at Pasadena, 61-7
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity football team lost its Pacific – Upper League opener last Thursday at Pasadena, 61-7. Senior quarterback Dylan Robinson completed nine passes for 85 yards and a touchdown and added 33 yards on nine carries. He also had four tackles on defense. Senior Zakk Estrada had seven receptions and a touchdown for 27 yards, while senior Ben Forster made a pair of catches for 56 yards. Junior Jacob Mendieta rushed for a team-high 61 yards on 11 carries, while junior Justin Lee had three carries for 21 yards. Senior Jarrett Bose had one reception for four yards and a team-high seven tackles on defense. Senior Evan Miller collected six tackles, while junior Sean-Carter Garrett produced five tackles. Senior Rene Harris, senior Francois Taillefer and junior Brandon Elizalde each finished with one tackle.
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
foxla.com
Dodgers sued: 2 more lawsuits accuse team's security of abusing fans
LOS ANGELES - Two new lawsuits have been filed against the Los Angeles Dodgers by fans who allege the team’s security guards abused them. Didonato Law Center said there are more than a dozen lawsuits against security at Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park. In one of the new lawsuits, Dodgers security guards are accused of sexual battery and in the second, fans are alleging assault.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA
The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
Daily Brief: Nury Martinez Quits City Council; ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on L.A.
Also, from haunted houses and dinner experiences to fun-for-all walking trails, discover this year’s hottest Halloween activities The post Daily Brief: Nury Martinez Quits City Council; ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on L.A. appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
To balance its competing needs, is it time to follow Mono Lake’s lead and mandate an elevation for the Great Salt Lake?
As water levels at Mono Lake in California dropped, it was decided a required elevation should be set. Could something similar be done for the Great Salt Lake?
Gizmodo
Super-Dry California Is Set to Approve a $140 Million Water Desalination Plant
California regulators are likely to approve a new water desalination plant today as state officials look for solutions to ongoing water shortages, as the state struggles through its worst drought in over 1,000 years. The California Coastal Commission is set to vote on the $140 million proposed desalination plant that...
lmu.edu
Secret Tapes Expose L.A.’s Racial Fault Lines — and Give Bass an Edge
Bass’ background as a community organizer makes her suited to lead a racial reconciliation, Fernando Guerra, director of LMU’s Center for the Study of Los Angeles told Politico. “She will have the language and the ability to do that,” he said. Source: Politico. Professor Guerra also...
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
