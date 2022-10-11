First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity football team lost its Pacific – Upper League opener last Thursday at Pasadena, 61-7. Senior quarterback Dylan Robinson completed nine passes for 85 yards and a touchdown and added 33 yards on nine carries. He also had four tackles on defense. Senior Zakk Estrada had seven receptions and a touchdown for 27 yards, while senior Ben Forster made a pair of catches for 56 yards. Junior Jacob Mendieta rushed for a team-high 61 yards on 11 carries, while junior Justin Lee had three carries for 21 yards. Senior Jarrett Bose had one reception for four yards and a team-high seven tackles on defense. Senior Evan Miller collected six tackles, while junior Sean-Carter Garrett produced five tackles. Senior Rene Harris, senior Francois Taillefer and junior Brandon Elizalde each finished with one tackle.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO