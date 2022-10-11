Read full article on original website
texomashomepage.com
Bowling For Soup frontman goes country
DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making...
newschannel6now.com
Museum of North Texas History shines a light on legend Eddie Hill
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History shined a spotlight on legend Eddie Hill on Wednesday, recognizing all of his achievements in the racing world. Hill is still the only racer to have been the yearly championship winner and fastest, quickest, drag racer on both land and water, from 1940 to 2020, earning several trophies.
texomashomepage.com
Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
Full List of Wichita Falls Trunk or Treat Events for 2022
I am a big believer in Halloween happens on Halloween. So you go trick or treating on October 31st, NO EXCEPTIONS. However, a trunk or treat before hand a few days later. I am cool with. Before we get into it, if I miss someone I apologize. Below is everyone...
newschannel6now.com
Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
newschannel6now.com
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.
olneyenterprise.com
Jo Grace Barker
Jo Grace Barker, of Olney, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was 76 years old. Jo was born on July 22, 1946, in Ryan, Oklahoma to Ed and Jewell (Smith) Wells. A memorial service will be held 2pm October 16, 2022 at the...
newschannel6now.com
District Executive Committee overturns Hirschi win over Graham
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The District 3-4A Executive Committee has officially overturned their previous Wednesday ruling, which awarded Hirschi High School the win over Graham in a controversial suspended game on Oct. 7. According to WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley, the decision was made following an investigation into accusations...
newschannel6now.com
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
texomashomepage.com
WFISD addresses progress on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with the district’s two new high schools among the items to be discussed. On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was a progress update on the ongoing...
Porch pirate sentenced to prison in Wichita Falls
A man found in a stolen car with a dozen stolen ID items and credit cards is sentenced to prison today, October 11, 2022. Samuel Barnett pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to two charges involving stolen cars and one charge of ID theft with 12 different items of identifying information.
texomashomepage.com
Nate Bargatze is coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has booked another popular stand-up comedian to perform at Memorial Auditorium. Nate Bargatze is set to perform in Wichita Falls as part of his new 2023 “The Be Funny Tour” on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
newschannel6now.com
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “These kids are talented. They get picked on because they are the underdogs. I want to support my kids, I don’t want them showing up on location and scared to walk in because of the color of their skin.”. That was one of...
texomashomepage.com
Vernon homicide victim remembered by family, friends
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— Family and friends of a 27-year-old Vernon man who was shot and killed in Vernon on Tuesday night, remember him at a candlelight vigil. The victim identified as Andre Sandoval was shot several times in a vacant lot across from the American Legion out in Vernon. No...
texomashomepage.com
Details of Vernon shooting revealed in affidavit
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for the Vernon man accused of firing multiple shots and killing a 27-year-old father does not shed much light on what led to the shooting or reveal many new details. André Sandoval was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a vacant lot...
texomashomepage.com
Suspect identified, charged with murder in Vernon homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department has identified the suspect of a Tuesday night shooting that left one Vernon man dead. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, after officers responded to the 1800 block of Deaf Smith for gunshots on Tuesday, October 11, they found a man with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying face-down in a vacant lot.
texomashomepage.com
Vernon Police Chief announces retirement
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan announced his retirement Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after almost five years as head of the department. He thanks City Manager Marty Mangum, the men and women of the Vernon PD, and the citizens. City leaders named Agan Police Chief on Nov....
texomashomepage.com
Vernon homicide victim identified, candlelight vigil planned
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a Tuesday night homicide in Vernon has been identified, and the suspect is believed to be in custody. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, officers responded to the the field across from the American Legion Post 67 in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, for reports of gunshots.
newschannel6now.com
Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls mother is remembering her son who she lost to fentanyl at the beginning of summer. Antoinette Bray spoke about the horrible phone call she received that changed her life. Bray remembers her son Isaia Turner, the oldest of her three boys, as...
