ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

IPAA urges Department of the Interior to continue offshore leasing for oil, gas production

By Dave Kovaleski
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5NWf_0iUNE5zI00

The Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) reached out to the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) to stress the importance of continuing offshore leasing to help the United States remain in control of its own energy future.

The comments came in response to the Department of Interior’s 2023-2028 “Proposed Program” for the Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program).

IPAA points out that for the first time since issuing programs were required in the early 1980s, the DOI’s proposal leaves open the possibility of scheduling no offshore oil and natural gas lease sales over the next five years. This comes at a time when the United States is dealing with the repercussions of dependence on foreign oil. Producing it domestically through resources, including offshore oil and natural gas, would help mitigate that concern, they said.

IPAA officials stated that offshore production accounted for 15 percent of U.S. oil production and 2 percent of U.S. gas production in 2021.  They cite a study that projects precluding lease sales until 2028 would result in a 33 percent decrease – 885,000 fewer barrels per day – in offshore oil and natural gas production by 2036.

“While the Biden Administration has intently focused on addressing climate concerns and expressed its intention to make oil and natural gas obsolete, independent analysis from the Energy Information Administration has shown that oil and natural gas will be necessary to meet America’s energy needs for the foreseeable future. When we accept that reality, the question becomes whether we want to strengthen our energy security and maintain our role as a global energy leader by producing that oil and natural gas here in America or become reliant on foreign nations,” IPAA officials said in their comment letter.

They added that continued American offshore exploration, development, and production would provide greater economic and energy security for U.S. companies, workers, and consumers.

“The Biden Administration is in the unique position to be the first in recent history, either Republican or Democrat, to reject the need and benefit of a strong domestic energy sector through continued offshore leasing and development. The United States must remain in control of our own energy future by maximizing our domestic energy production potential. It is incumbent that the 2023-2028 Final National OCS Program includes the 10 proposed Gulf of Mexico lease sales and the lease sale proposed for the Cook Inlet in Alaska,” IPAA officials said.

The post IPAA urges Department of the Interior to continue offshore leasing for oil, gas production appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Energy Insider

Central Hudson cautions customers of higher energy supply prices due to market forces

Central Hudson Gas & Electric is cautioning customers to prepare for higher energy supply prices due to several external factors. The New York State-based company cited several factors that have driven electric and natural gas ... Read More » The post Central Hudson cautions customers of higher energy supply prices due to market forces appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Wall St drops as consumer data stokes inflation worry

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession, while investors digested the early stages of earnings season.
STOCKS
Daily Energy Insider

Smart Electric Power Alliance appoints National Grid veteran Sheri Givens as newest president, CEO

With a new strategic plan in place and its leader of nearly 20 years set to retire this November, the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) announced this week that Sheri Givens, currently a vice president ... Read More » The post Smart Electric Power Alliance appoints National Grid veteran Sheri Givens as newest president, CEO appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Beyond Meat cutting 200 jobs, lowers 2022 revenue outlook

Beyond Meat is undertaking a second round of job cutting and trimmed its revenue expectations for the year as it cuts costs to offset a decline in sales. The company said Friday that 200 job cuts, which amount to about 19% of its total global workforce, will be mostly completed by the end of the year. It cited record inflation as well as increased competition and lower demand.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Energy Insider

National Grid initiative aims to support Mass. customers during high-cost winter months

National Grid is helping its Massachusetts customers tackle the rising costs of electricity and heating this winter via the company’s Winter Customer Savings Initiative.  “We want to do everything we can to help our customers ... Read More » The post National Grid initiative aims to support Mass. customers during high-cost winter months appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Public Utility Commission of Texas adopts strengthened weather preparation rules for utilities, generators

In an effort to improve grid reliability following the catastrophic grid failures of winter 2021, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) voted last week in favor of expanding weather preparation rules governing electricity generators ... Read More » The post Public Utility Commission of Texas adopts strengthened weather preparation rules for utilities, generators appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

73
Followers
253
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy