Exelon joins White House Talent Pipeline Challenge in support of equitable workforce

Exelon recently signed the White House Talent Pipeline Challenge, a nationwide call to action for employers, education and training providers, as well as governments and philanthropic organizations, to support equitable workforce development.

This is the latest effort by Exelon to build on its industry-leading workforce development initiatives. Exelon’s workforce development program strategy is built on four pillars: STEM awareness and education, barrier reduction/elimination, opportunity creation and partnerships, and thought leadership. This year alone, Exelon is on track to invest nearly $14 million to support more than 75 different workforce development programs across the company’s six utilities — reaching more than 5,000 participants.

“As the largest energy utility company in the United States, Exelon has a responsibility to be a leading driver of family-sustaining career opportunities that are accessible to people in underserved and under-resourced communities,” Robert Matthews, Exelon’s chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer, said. “Bringing our resources to bear in this effort is both a business and moral imperative for Exelon. We commend the Biden-Harris administration for challenging us to do more and for signaling a national commitment to leveraging the power of partnerships in proven strategies for sustainable, equitable economic growth.”

The challenge encourages employers to partner with and hire skilled workers from at least one training provider in each region where the employer operates. According to the White House, the training partnerships will open pathways to quality jobs for women, people of color, and underserved workers.

“Exelon is a leader in workforce development and an invaluable thought partner to Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) as we work to encourage more organizations to think equitably about building the energy workforce of the future,” Missy Henriksen, executive director of CEWD, said. “We’re grateful to see them continue to demonstrate their commitment to ensuring a diverse energy workforce by signing on to this important challenge.”

Last year, CEWD honored Exelon with the Chairman’s Award, which recognizes a company for excellence in workforce development leadership.

Exelon is currently in the early stages of discussions with the Biden-Harris administration to determine how commitments under the Talent Pipeline Challenge could augment its programs.

The post Exelon joins White House Talent Pipeline Challenge in support of equitable workforce appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .