First-round playoff pairings announced for Classes 2A, 1A, A, 8-Man football
First-round playoff pairings have been assigned by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Looking locally:. Clear Lake (4-4) at PCM (5-3) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at Osage (6-2) == Class A. Hudson (4-4) at Newman (7-1) Nashua-Plainfeild (5-3) at West Hancock (8-0) St. Ansgar (5-3) at Wapsie Valley (6-2)
Entire state classified in drought or abnormally dry conditions
AMES — The Iowa Drought Monitor now rates the entire state as either abnormally dry or in some level of drought. At this time last year, three-fourths of the state was abnormally dry. Dennis Todey, director of the Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says relief isn’t likely any time soon.
AAA reports Iowa gas prices up 30 cents from a month ago
DES MOINES — AAA Iowa is reporting gasoline prices in the state are about 30 cents a gallon higher than a month ago. “The reason we’re seeing this is while crude oil is still hovering around roughly the same prices, we’re seeing an increase in demand,” says AAA Iowa spokeswoman Meredith Mitts, “which is driving some of those prices up.”
Experts predict 2.7% dip in state tax revenue in current fiscal year
DES MOINES — A state panel is predicting state tax collections for this budgeting year will fall 2.7% below the last one. Iowa Department of Revenue director Kraig Paulsen said tax cuts for retirees, corporations and individuals in the top state tax bracket are what’s driving that negative number.
Bottle Deposit rule changes entering final steps
DES MOINES — The process for changing Iowa’s bottle and can deposit law is entering the final steps after the Environmental Protection Commission gave its initial approval to the rules. Department of Natural Resources Land Quality Bureau chief Amie Davidson says the rules now get one more editorial...
