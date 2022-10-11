Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Section IV Soccer Playoff Schedules Released
The Section IV Playoff Schedule for boys and girls soccer has been released. We start on the boys' side. In Class A, Vestal will host Horseheads on October 25th then the next day M-E will host U-E. In Class B, Owego welcomes CV, Forks goes to Lansing, Dryden and Windsor will battle, and Oneonta and Waverly play one another in the quarterfinals. In Class C, SVE/C is the one seed and has earned a bye. Afton/Harp is the three seed and also has a bye. Walton/Downsville is the four seed. For out-of-town teams, go here.
HS roundup: East Syracuse Minoa boys soccer snatches league title from Jamesville-DeWitt
East Syracuse Minoa boys soccer has not lost a league match in the last two regular seasons. The Spartans (14-2) continued that streak of 22-consecutive Salt City Athletic Conference victories with a 2-0 win over Jamesville-DeWitt in Thursday’s league championship match at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School.
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Girls soccer pulls out tie vs. Northern
Greencastle-Antrim 2, Northern York 2: The Blue Devils’ unblemished record came to an end with a tie against the Polar Bears, but G-A remained in charge of the Mid Penn Colonial Division after Wednesday night’s game in Dillsburg, thanks to some dramatics by Rylee Henson. Greencastle (14-0-1, 11-0-1...
High School Huddle: A new small school #1, Brighton tennis reigns supreme, big matchups on deck
Batavia takes the top spot in our small school rankings
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Presque Isle Blanks Rival Caribou In Girls Soccer 4-0; Recap
Rivals meet as regular season is coming to a crashing halt. The regular season for high school soccer ends next week and playoffs will begin going into the weekend. Many of the final regular season games are with rivals, this week Presque Isle and Caribou teams are playing each other.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Valley Girl's Soccer Dominates in STAC Semifinals
Chenango Valley girl's soccer hammered Maine-Endwell in a 7-1 win in the STAC semifinals to advance to the championship game. The Warriors will host Elmira on Friday for the Championship game.
Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-P golf's Sirois qualifies for states
RECORD: 3-9-1 (3-8-1 Hockomock League) 'Tiger Bowl': Taunton football cruises to Hockomock crossover win over Oliver Ames. RECORD: 4-10 (2-8 Hockomock) HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26 and 14-16. Hayley Krockta led the way with 13 kills, 12 aces and 10 digs while Sayla DePina had 10 kills and a block, Anna Abouzeid had 23 assists, 10 aces and two kills and Mia Fernandes had 11 digs.
No. 9 Griswold sweeps Waterford in girls volleyball: Top plays Wednesday
The Griswold girls volleyball team, which is ranked No. 9 in the state coaches poll, remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win against Waterford. Here are Wednesday's top performances. Kuranda Ruggiero, Griswold: Senior collected 11 assists, seven digs, six kills and one block to lead the Wolverines (11-0, 3-0 ECC) to a 3-0 sweep over Waterford.
Comments / 0