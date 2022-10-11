ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Section IV Soccer Playoff Schedules Released

The Section IV Playoff Schedule for boys and girls soccer has been released. We start on the boys' side. In Class A, Vestal will host Horseheads on October 25th then the next day M-E will host U-E. In Class B, Owego welcomes CV, Forks goes to Lansing, Dryden and Windsor will battle, and Oneonta and Waverly play one another in the quarterfinals. In Class C, SVE/C is the one seed and has earned a bye. Afton/Harp is the three seed and also has a bye. Walton/Downsville is the four seed. For out-of-town teams, go here.
VESTAL, NY
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Girls soccer pulls out tie vs. Northern

Greencastle-Antrim 2, Northern York 2: The Blue Devils’ unblemished record came to an end with a tie against the Polar Bears, but G-A remained in charge of the Mid Penn Colonial Division after Wednesday night’s game in Dillsburg, thanks to some dramatics by Rylee Henson. Greencastle (14-0-1, 11-0-1...
DILLSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Taunton Daily Gazette

Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-P golf's Sirois qualifies for states

RECORD: 3-9-1 (3-8-1 Hockomock League) 'Tiger Bowl': Taunton football cruises to Hockomock crossover win over Oliver Ames. RECORD: 4-10 (2-8 Hockomock) HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26 and 14-16. Hayley Krockta led the way with 13 kills, 12 aces and 10 digs while Sayla DePina had 10 kills and a block, Anna Abouzeid had 23 assists, 10 aces and two kills and Mia Fernandes had 11 digs.
TAUNTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy