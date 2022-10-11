Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
High School Sports – Knoch Tennis moves into WPIAL semifinals
–Knoch defeated Derry 5-0 in the quarterfinal round. The Knights will meet Beaver in the semifinals. Site and time to be determined. –Butler and Fox Chapel battled to a 1-1 tie in double overtime. –Knoch edged Freeport 3-2 in double overtime. –Seneca Valley shutout Shaler 12-0. The Raiders are now...
Trib 10: Bethel Park moves up in power rankings
As we roll into the stretch run of the regular season, things have settled down a bit in the weekly power rankings in Week 6 after a topsy-turvy Week 5. There were no dropouts in the Trib 10 from last week with the lone loss coming in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference clash of ranked teams as Bethel Park handed Upper St. Clair its first loss of the season, dropping the Panthers from No. 4 to No. 7.
butlerradio.com
Mars golf team reaches WPIAL final/Knoch Tennis wins playoff opener
The Mars boys golf team advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A Team championships Thursday with a runner-up performance yesterday in the semifinals at Duck Hollow Golf Course in Uniontown. The Planets finished five strokes behind leader Peters Township. They will be joined by Moon in the championship tournament. The top three teams advance to the championship, which is scheduled to be played Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Club in Belle Vernon.
Hempfield cross country program is a family affair
When the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association cross country meet is run Wednesday, it will be a family affair for the Hempfield program. Actually, it’s a family affair every time for the Spartans. That’s because there are six sets of brothers and sisters on the squad. There are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Joseph A. Herring
Joe was born October 25, 1932 in Auburn, PA, the son of the late Foster and Mary (Miller) Herring, relocating to Natrona Heights when he was a young boy. He would frequently talk about what it was like to grow up during the “Great Depression” and how he assisted his mother serve home cooked meals on their front porch to those in need.
butlerradio.com
High School Sports Scores from Thursday/Butler girls soccer clinches
–Butler kept playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 win over North Hills. The Golden Tornado had five different goal-scorers, with Thomas Sheptak leading with a goal and two assists. Butler meets Pine-Richland Saturday. A win earns them a playoff berth over North Allegheny. The Golden Tornado would also get in if North Allegheny falls to Seneca Valley Monday.
butlerradio.com
Slippery Rock University Readying For Homecoming Weekend
Preparations are almost complete for Homecoming festivities at Slippery Rock University. Friday will feature a pep rally at 8 p.m. on The Quad with this year’s theme of “Feeling ‘22”. Events for alumni on Friday include an employee breakfast, the SRU Communication and Media Hall of Fame, and a Distinguished Alumni Dinner.
butlerradio.com
Winners Named For Rotary Banner Contest
Last weekend the Butler Cultural District made its debut, highlighting the arts community in Butler. The district is sponsored in part by the Butler Rotary Club, who is announcing the winners of their banner art competition. There were 27 banners displayed throughout the district in downtown Butler. A panel of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7
He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
butlerradio.com
Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek
A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
butlerradio.com
Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion
A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
butlerradio.com
Bear Hunting Season Begins Saturday
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is readying for another bear hunting season. While some areas began archery bear season last month, statewide muzzleloader bear hunting begins this Saturday. There’s also high interest in bear hunting this year, with more than 220,000 people purchasing a bear hunting license. The increase in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Forget the new Quaker Valley High School
After reading the recent Sewickley Herald article dated Sept. 29, 2022, detailing the latest school board expenditure in the now interminable saga of the new Quaker Valley High School, I was struck by two things:. No. 1. The firm contracted to design this edifice isn’t already looking for “strategies to...
Death of 10-month-old boy in Beaver Falls under investigation
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Beaver County detectives are investigating the death of a baby boy.A 911 call came in around 2:10 Wednesday saying a 10-month-old wasn't breathing in Beaver Falls. Hours later, detectives were still going in and out of a house at Fourth Avenue and 15th Street. Details are limited, but the Beaver County district attorney confirmed his detectives are investigating the boy's death.The child hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
butlerradio.com
Moose Event To Support City Firefighters
An event this weekend to benefit local firefighters will include fierce competition as well as delicious food and drink. The Butler Moose Lodge 64 is hosting a Pasta Dinner as well as Bar Olympics on Saturday beginning at noon. The dinner will continue until 6 p.m. at a cost of...
wtae.com
Push continues for urban search and rescue team in western Pennsylvania
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County leaders are working to increase public safety in the event of a natural disaster. Elected officials, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, spoke on Tuesday about the push to create an urban search and rescue team. The effort began following...
butlerradio.com
Freedom Road Set For Work This Weekend
A portion of Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will be closed once again this weekend. Work is set to begin at midnight Saturday on the westbound portion of Freedom Road in between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. Detours will be posted having drivers utilize Route 19 to connect back...
Comments / 0