Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
High School Sports Scores from Thursday/Butler girls soccer clinches
–Butler kept playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 win over North Hills. The Golden Tornado had five different goal-scorers, with Thomas Sheptak leading with a goal and two assists. Butler meets Pine-Richland Saturday. A win earns them a playoff berth over North Allegheny. The Golden Tornado would also get in if North Allegheny falls to Seneca Valley Monday.
butlerradio.com
High School Sports – Knoch Tennis moves into WPIAL semifinals
–Knoch defeated Derry 5-0 in the quarterfinal round. The Knights will meet Beaver in the semifinals. Site and time to be determined. –Butler and Fox Chapel battled to a 1-1 tie in double overtime. –Knoch edged Freeport 3-2 in double overtime. –Seneca Valley shutout Shaler 12-0. The Raiders are now...
butlerradio.com
Mars golf team reaches WPIAL final/Knoch Tennis wins playoff opener
The Mars boys golf team advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A Team championships Thursday with a runner-up performance yesterday in the semifinals at Duck Hollow Golf Course in Uniontown. The Planets finished five strokes behind leader Peters Township. They will be joined by Moon in the championship tournament. The top three teams advance to the championship, which is scheduled to be played Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Club in Belle Vernon.
butlerradio.com
Joseph A. Herring
Joe was born October 25, 1932 in Auburn, PA, the son of the late Foster and Mary (Miller) Herring, relocating to Natrona Heights when he was a young boy. He would frequently talk about what it was like to grow up during the “Great Depression” and how he assisted his mother serve home cooked meals on their front porch to those in need.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Slippery Rock University Readying For Homecoming Weekend
Preparations are almost complete for Homecoming festivities at Slippery Rock University. Friday will feature a pep rally at 8 p.m. on The Quad with this year’s theme of “Feeling ‘22”. Events for alumni on Friday include an employee breakfast, the SRU Communication and Media Hall of Fame, and a Distinguished Alumni Dinner.
butlerradio.com
David Jonathan Jenks Sr
David Jonathan Jenks Sr, 51, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on February 5, 1971, his parents are Richard Jenks and the late Dorothy (Wills) Jenks. David graduated from Portersville Christian School. He served his country honorably in the United States Army Bravo Battery 2/7 Field Artillery of Ft Drum, NY. David was employed as a driver at Vogel Disposal for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family vacations at the beach, and family time. David was a great cook, loved to grill, and a die hard Steelers fan. He was an all-around good man. Forgiving, compassionate, honest, kind, and loving. David had a great sense of humor and told the best stories. He was a great advice giver and a wonderful husband and father. David was the beloved husband of Tracy Lynn (Gilbert) Jenks; father of David Jonathan Jenks Jr and Evelyn Jean Jenks; brother of Richard Jenks, Ethan Jenks, Edna Jones, Rose Butler, Tammy Kline, Cathy Hauserman, Dale Hauserman, and James Hauserman. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Hauserman. Family and friends received on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 11am to 1pm at the Faith Fellowship Alliance Church. Burial will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Winners Named For Rotary Banner Contest
Last weekend the Butler Cultural District made its debut, highlighting the arts community in Butler. The district is sponsored in part by the Butler Rotary Club, who is announcing the winners of their banner art competition. There were 27 banners displayed throughout the district in downtown Butler. A panel of...
butlerradio.com
Bear Hunting Season Begins Saturday
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is readying for another bear hunting season. While some areas began archery bear season last month, statewide muzzleloader bear hunting begins this Saturday. There’s also high interest in bear hunting this year, with more than 220,000 people purchasing a bear hunting license. The increase in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
James “Roger” Kline
James “Roger” Kline, 75, of Renfrew passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born in Ellwood City to the late James E. and Anna (Stevick) Kline Brothers. Roger graduated from Butler High School class of 1965 and later went on to receive his associates degree from the New Castle Business School. He was a member of the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church for his whole life. Roger was employed at the Butler Farmers Market and previously at Glade Run Lutheran Services and Exxon. He was known to be a loving and patient father, a fun-loving grandfather, and a great beach buddy at Myrtle Beach. Roger loved God and his faith. He also loved his fur babies Katie and Cassie. Roger was the beloved husband of Carol (Gregory) Kline of 54 years; father of Chad (Wendy) Kline and Kelli (Josh) Mato; brother of Ernie (Lynn) Kline and Vern (Wanda) Kline; half-brother of Peggy (Doug) Plaisted and Vaughn Brothers; and grandfather of Janna Kline, Gregory Kline, and Hudson Mato. He was preceded in death by his half-brothers Thomas Brothers and Bennie Brothers. Family and friends received on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church. A prayer service will immediately follow in the church. Burial will be held privately at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek
A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
butlerradio.com
SRU’s Foundation Making Final Push To Bring Back “Rocky”
Slippery Rock University is making its final fundraising push before Homecoming Weekend which could lead to the return of a former beloved mascot. The university says if they hit $22,000 in fundraising before Friday, Rocky the Rock will make an appearance this Saturday. The gray colored mascot is known for...
butlerradio.com
Pastore To Stop In Evans City Friday
Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Pastore will make a stop in Butler County tonight. The Erie County businessman will be holding a town hall at the VFW in Evans City beginning at 6 p.m. Pastore is challenging Republican Congressman Mike Kelly in the race for the newly formed 16th Congressional District,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
Pedestrian Flown To Hospital After Accident
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Butler Township. The accident happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Duffy Road and Evans City Road. Butler Township Police say 35-year-old Tressa Gilley of Butler was standing on the curb of...
butlerradio.com
BC3 Hosting Suicide Prevention Activist For Two Talks
A man who survived a suicide attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge is scheduled to make an appearance next week in Butler. Kevin Hines will present two free public lectures next Monday (Oct. 17th) at Butler County Community College’s Succop Theater. The talks are set for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion
A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
butlerradio.com
City Approves BASA Deal
Butler City Council has taken another major step this morning in approving the multi-million dollar sale to the Pennsylvania American Water Company. At their Thursday meeting, Council voted unanimously to move forward with the $231.5 million deal for PA American Water to purchase the Butler Area Sewer Authority. “I think...
butlerradio.com
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
butlerradio.com
Butler Transit Changes HVAC Companies
The Butler Transit Authority is moving forward with a new provider for maintenance of their HVAC systems. The authority board approved a five-year contract at their Tuesday meeting with the company Renick Brothers in Slippery Rock at a total cost of just over $33,000. This was one of two proposals...
butlerradio.com
Freedom Road Set For Work This Weekend
A portion of Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will be closed once again this weekend. Work is set to begin at midnight Saturday on the westbound portion of Freedom Road in between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. Detours will be posted having drivers utilize Route 19 to connect back...
butlerradio.com
Cocktails With Candidates In Cranberry
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to get to know candidates in the upcoming election at an event later this week. Cocktails with Candidates will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Grill in Cranberry. Those planning to attend will have the...
Comments / 0