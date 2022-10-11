Mastriano’s Attacks on Jewish School Set Off Outcry Over Antisemitic Signaling

Mindy Cohen, who said she opposes Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, “because of his stance on antisemitism, on religion, on abortion,” at Hymie’s Delicatessen in Merion Station, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)

MERION STATION, Pa. — Four years after the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue, believed to be the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history, Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, has rattled a diverse swath of the state’s Jewish community, alarming liberal Jews with his remarks and far-right associations, and giving pause to more conservative ones.

Some of those voters have recoiled from Mastriano’s opposition to abortion rights under any circumstance, or from his strident election denialism. But the race between Mastriano, a state senator, and his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Shapiro — a Jewish day school alum who features challah in his advertising and routinely borrows from Pirkei Avot, a collection of Jewish ethics — has also centered to an extraordinary degree on Shapiro’s religion.

Mastriano, who promotes Christian power and disdains the separation of church and state, has repeatedly lashed Shapiro for attending and sending his children to what Mastriano calls a “privileged, exclusive, elite” school, suggesting to one audience that it evinced Shapiro’s “disdain for people like us.”

It is a Jewish day school, where students are given both secular and religious instruction. But Mastriano’s language in portraying it as an elitist reserve seemed to be a dog whistle.

“Apparently, now it’s some kind of racist thing if I talk about the school,” Mastriano said at a recent event as he cast himself as a champion of school choice for all. “It’s a very expensive, elite school.”

The focus on Shapiro’s religion has freighted one of the nation’s most consequential elections with an unusually raw and personal dimension.

“You have a candidate who is Jewish, an observant Jewish candidate, who puts his observance and his faith in his campaign ads,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League. “And then you have someone who associates with unapologetic, unabashed antisemites running against him.”

In a closely divided state where races are often won on the margins, Mastriano is now losing ground with a small but significant part of the Donald Trump coalition, squandering opportunities with more conservative and religiously observant Jews who embraced the former president and his party because of his often-hawkish stance concerning Israel but who now express grave reservations about Mastriano.

This past summer, Mastriano’s campaign came under scrutiny for paying $5,000 to far-right social media platform Gab. The man accused of perpetrating the Pittsburgh shooting had posted antisemitic screeds on Gab, and Mastriano’s payment drew bipartisan condemnation. The platform’s founder, Andrew Torba, defended Mastriano and declared that “we’re not bending the knee to the 2% anymore,” an apparent reference to American Jewry.

David Keleti, who was inclined to support Republican candidates in Pennsylvania but is conflicted on Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor, in Merion Station, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)

Only after significant pressure did Mastriano release a statement saying that he rejected “antisemitism in any form,” appearing to leave the site and stressing that Torba did not speak for him.

But a late-September campaign finance report showed that Mastriano had accepted a $500 donation from Torba in July. His campaign did not respond when asked whether he planned to return the money, and he and his aides ignored a reporter’s shouted questions about the donation during an event on a recent Friday.

Mastriano has also spread the lie that George Soros, a Holocaust survivor and liberal billionaire often vilified on the right, was a Nazi collaborator.

And Mastriano has baselessly accused Shapiro of holding a “real grudge” against the Roman Catholic Church. That may have been part of a misleading reference to debates over enforcement of contraception coverage. But Shapiro’s office also led a bombshell investigation into the Catholic Church’s cover-up of sexual abuse of children. Mastriano’s campaign did not respond when asked what he was referring to.

In the final weeks before the midterm elections, candidates across the country are clashing bitterly over the threat posed by extremism. But no major contest this year has been shaped more prominently, persistently or explicitly by concerns over antisemitism than the Pennsylvania governor’s race.

Taken together, Mastriano has left even conservative swaths of Pennsylvania’s otherwise liberal-leaning Jewish community feeling deeply uncomfortable.

“The Orthodox community would generally swing more toward Republican,” said Charlie Saul, an Orthodox Jewish lawyer from the Pittsburgh area. A registered Democrat, Saul said he voted twice for Trump and plans to back Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate nominee, as well as Shapiro. “But in this situation,” he added, “because of the association of Mastriano with antisemites, I think that they’ll swing Democrat.”

Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, suggested that because of Shapiro’s “relationship with the Jewish community and the fact that Mastriano’s not doing any outreach to the Jewish community, and has these issues hanging over his head,” Shapiro stood to overperform with center-right Jewish voters. The coalition is supporting Oz but has criticized Mastriano over his Gab associations.

Recent polls show Mastriano trailing Shapiro by double digits, although Pennsylvania polling has been substantially wrong before and the political environment is challenging for Democrats.

His campaign did not respond to three requests for comment or provide the names of any Jewish surrogates. Representatives for the Republican National Committee did not respond to questions, and several other Republican leaders declined interviews.

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania who has rattled a diverse swath of the state’s Jewish community, alarming liberal Jews with his far-right ties and remarks, at a campaign meeting in Drexal Hill, Sept. 15, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)

Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania, who has campaigned for Mastriano, defended the candidate, calling him a “strong Christian Zionist” and saying he did not see any “antisemitic concerns at all.”

“I just don’t think, necessarily, being a strong Christian necessarily makes you someone who’s intolerant of other faiths,” he said. But he acknowledged he did not know Mastriano well.

As explosive as antisemitism can be, and even as antisemitic incidents are on the rise, it is seldom openly displayed by candidates for high office. But responding to someone who uses tropes or dog whistles but stops short of baldfaced hate speech can be challenging, and there is the risk of getting derailed by focusing too much on one’s identity and not enough on what concerns the broader public.

The key is to discuss such “corrosive” matters in a way that resonates with a broad audience, said veteran Democratic strategist David Axelrod. He noted that former President Barack Obama positioned himself as both proudly of the Black community and a president for all.

“Josh Shapiro isn’t running to be the Jewish governor of Pennsylvania, he’s running to be the governor of Pennsylvania,” Axelrod said. “Your job, as prospective leader of a state, is to speak to it in a larger context.”

To that end, Shapiro portrays Mastriano’s antisemitic associations as evidence that he is dangerously extremist, with a governing vision that excludes many Pennsylvanians, an argument he has amplified in ads. (During the primary, Shapiro also ran an ad that appeared to elevate Mastriano, a move he has defended.)

“There is no question that he is courting antisemites and white supremacists and racists actively in his campaign,” Shapiro said in an interview, although he stopped short of calling his opponent an antisemite.

He said Mastriano “draws on his view of religion” to press policies that would have significant consequences for others, citing Mastriano’s blanket opposition to abortion rights, for instance.

“Unless you think like him, unless you vote like him, unless you worship like him or marry like him, then you don’t count in his Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said last week. “I want to be a governor for all 13 million Pennsylvanians.”

At the same time, Shapiro’s Jewish identity is a defining aspect of his public persona.

His first television ad this year featured him at Sabbath dinner with his family, challah on the table and a hamsa — a hand-shaped symbol often seen in the Middle East, including in Israel — on the wall.

“It was important to let people know who I am and what I’m all about,” said Shapiro, saying that his faith “has played a central role to me and has motivated me to do service.” He added: “That’s an important part of who we are.”

As he discusses civic engagement on the campaign trail, he frequently deploys a version of a line that, he said, resonated as he studied religious texts with a rabbi years ago: “No one is required to complete the task — but neither are we free to refrain from it.”

It helps him connect with people of diverse faiths, and it is a flash of his own day school roots.

He said he keeps kosher, is “always” home for Sabbath dinner and admires how former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, an observant Jew, practiced his faith in his long career in politics, a subject the men have discussed over the years.

Shapiro works on Saturdays — the Jewish day of rest — but observed Rosh Hashana in synagogue and fasted and attended Yom Kippur services last week.

Shapiro will have a significant national platform if he wins. Asked whether he aspired to be the first Jewish president, he insisted, “No!”

“God willing, I’ll have the chance to serve as governor,” he said, “and that is all I am focused on doing.”

At Hymie’s Delicatessen in Merion Station, Pennsylvania, Democratic-leaning diners brought up antisemitism concerns unprompted during a recent lunchtime rush.

Mindy Cohen, 64, said she opposed Mastriano “because of his stance on antisemitism, on religion, on abortion.”

Stanley Isenberg, 98, drew parallels to how both John F. Kennedy and former New York Gov. Alfred Smith, the Democratic presidential nominee in 1928, faced anti-Catholic sentiment. He said he was especially angry at Mastriano’s references to the Jewish day school, an attempt, he believed, “to tell those people who don’t like us that, to be sure and know that Mr. Shapiro was Jewish.”

Down the street, at an upscale kosher restaurant, some were more open to Mastriano. David Keleti, 51, leaned toward the Republican ticket, but questioned some of Mastriano’s positions, citing, in particular, the Jewish school issue.

“I just don’t think that he’s been effective in responding to these charges,” Keleti said.

The matter of Mastriano’s associations has bothered some of the Pennsylvanians who talk to the political director of the group Republicans4Shapiro, Craig Snyder, who is Jewish. He opposes Mastriano for many reasons but said concerns about antisemitism alone should be “disqualifying.”

“Is the candidate an antisemite or only a friend of antisemites?” he said. “It’s just crazy that this is even an issue. ”

In Pittsburgh, Saul — who lost friends in the synagogue shooting — said memories of the attack four years ago this month prompted “a certain degree more of concern” about Mastriano’s associations.

“He may not be antisemitic,” said Saul. “But the fact that he seems to have some antisemitic supporters that he hasn’t forcefully denounced makes me anti-Mastriano.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .