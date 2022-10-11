Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Off-duty New Orleans police officer injured in Mid-City shooting, authorities say
An off-duty New Orleans police officer was shot overnight in Mid-City, authorities said Friday. The officer was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital, police said. His vitals were stable as of midnight. The shooting was reported at 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Rendon...
NOLA.com
72-year-old Kenner man killed in single-vehicle crash in Metairie, State Police say
State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Metairie that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Kenner man Wednesday morning. Arden Farleigh III was driving south on Airline Drive near Cleary Avenue (map) when his 2011 Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and into a parked vehicle, said Trooper Kate Stegall, a State Police spokesperson.
NOLA.com
Police responding to homicide in West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. Officers responded to reports at around 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, where they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was...
NOLA.com
Unrestrained driver hit and killed by dump truck near Vacherie
An unrestrained driver was killed Thursday when his car collided with a dump truck on Louisiana 3127 near Vacherie. Louisiana State Police said Ray Francois, 41, of Boutte was westbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze at midday when he tried to make a U-turn just east of Louisiana 3213. The driver of a 2019 Mack dump truck traveling behind Francois swerved to miss his car but hit it.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot
The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
NOLA.com
After grandfather killed and 8-year-old injured, Gretna man charged with vehicular homicide
A Gretna motorist accused of downing vodka and beer before plowing head-on into another vehicle, killing a Marrero grandfather and injuring two others, has been charged with vehicular homicide, court records show. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office on Tuesday also charged Joseph Britton, 31, who authorities said had a...
NOLA.com
Five, including two juveniles, nabbed in armed robbery of Cane Row truck stop casino
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested three adult teens and two juvenile teens in connection with the armed robbery of a truck stop casino, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The accused robbers, four of whom are from Jefferson Parish's west bank, went after the Cane Row truck stop on La....
NOLA.com
Man killed in Behrman area shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead in the Behrman area Wednesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting was reported to police at 8:46 p.m. in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. There, a wounded man was declared dead. Police did not immediately release more information. Cumulative murders...
NOLA.com
Woman, teen injured in shooting near Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, NOPD says
A woman and a teen girl were injured in a shooting Wednesday night that led authorities to block off part of the area around the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. New Orleans police said they learned of the violence at 7:04 p.m. Initially, they said the shooting was in the 3000 block of Perdido Street, which is the same block as OPSO's building. Later, they said investigators believe the shooting happened further away in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
NOLA.com
Traffic snarled at I-10 West at Elysian Fields Avenue, traffic officials says
Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 was snarled Thursday morning at Elysian Fields Avenue due to police activity in the area, state traffic officials said. The lanes were briefly closed but had begun reopening by 8:05 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic delayed remained in the areas as of 8:15 a.m.
NOLA.com
More than three days after fatal hit-and-run near LSU, a Mandeville man surrenders
Baton Rouge police have arrested a Mandeville man following a deadly hit-and-run near the LSU campus, officials said Wednesday. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, surrendered Wednesday, more than three days after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road that killed 44-year-old Jude Jarreau, according to police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr.
NOLA.com
New NOPD policy addressing nonverbal intimidation coming by year's end, police monitor says
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said this week that he is working with Independent Police Monitor Stella Cziment to draft a new policy that would address nonverbal intimidation by officers and calls involving elected officials. The guidance could be implemented by the end of the year. Cziment's office recently...
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams wins delay over possible release of long-serving inmate
Thelma Smith hoisted her ailing, 78-year-old frame into a seat in the center of an Orleans Parish courtroom on Wednesday. She hoped it would be the day a judge freed her son after 36 years in prison over a murder that changed an Uptown neighborhood. William Long III and his...
NOLA.com
New Orleans garbage contracts remain in limbo as city demands Metro fulfill its contract
The uncertainty surrounding Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s new garbage collection contracts continued Thursday after the New Orleans City Council punted on funding them and a federal judge kept in place an order against tampering with one existing contract. New haulers are scheduled to begin work in about half the city...
NOLA.com
For $2.25M, a Chestnut Street home offers 6 en suites, pool and parking in New Orleans' Garden District
Chestnut Street in the Garden District is a desirable enclave of history, architecture and landscaping in a family-friendly locale. Perched along the tree-lined sidewalks is a handsome 1892 Victorian home, steps away from some of the city's most storied dining, historic spots and the chic shopping of Magazine Street. Stately...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mardi Gras season parade routes to remain shortened in 2023
After months of uncertainty over whether New Orleans parade routes would return to normal for the 2023 Mardi Gras season, the decision is in: The shortened routes of 2022 will continue for another year. Chairman James Reiss III announced the news Thursday at a Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council meeting.
NOLA.com
Rubensteins to open 40-room hotel above Canal Street store; latest in boutique hotel trend
The Rubenstein family, known for the nearly century-old men's clothing store on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, is turning the upper floors of five historic buildings there into a 40-room boutique hotel. The family is partnering with developer Joe Jaeger, whose MCC Real Estate will operate...
NOLA.com
Judge fines New Orleans lawyer $400K for allegedly revealing information about accused priest
A federal bankruptcy judge in New Orleans leveled a whopping $400,000 penalty Tuesday against a lawyer for clergy abuse survivors who allegedly revealed protected information about a priest to a Catholic school principal and a news reporter. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Grabill issued the sanctions against attorney Richard Trahant in...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Sept. 23-29, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Sept. 23-29, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Oak Ave. 910: Montie G. Condiff and William Dugally to Fenivs Air Conditioning & Heating LLC, $205,000. Ravan Ave. 55: Jack D. Clarkson and Mary J.P. Clarkson to Shanna...
