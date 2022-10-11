ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

72-year-old Kenner man killed in single-vehicle crash in Metairie, State Police say

State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Metairie that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Kenner man Wednesday morning. Arden Farleigh III was driving south on Airline Drive near Cleary Avenue (map) when his 2011 Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and into a parked vehicle, said Trooper Kate Stegall, a State Police spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Unrestrained driver hit and killed by dump truck near Vacherie

An unrestrained driver was killed Thursday when his car collided with a dump truck on Louisiana 3127 near Vacherie. Louisiana State Police said Ray Francois, 41, of Boutte was westbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze at midday when he tried to make a U-turn just east of Louisiana 3213. The driver of a 2019 Mack dump truck traveling behind Francois swerved to miss his car but hit it.
VACHERIE, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot

The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Behrman area shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead in the Behrman area Wednesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting was reported to police at 8:46 p.m. in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. There, a wounded man was declared dead. Police did not immediately release more information. Cumulative murders...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman, teen injured in shooting near Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, NOPD says

A woman and a teen girl were injured in a shooting Wednesday night that led authorities to block off part of the area around the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. New Orleans police said they learned of the violence at 7:04 p.m. Initially, they said the shooting was in the 3000 block of Perdido Street, which is the same block as OPSO's building. Later, they said investigators believe the shooting happened further away in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Traffic snarled at I-10 West at Elysian Fields Avenue, traffic officials says

Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 was snarled Thursday morning at Elysian Fields Avenue due to police activity in the area, state traffic officials said. The lanes were briefly closed but had begun reopening by 8:05 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic delayed remained in the areas as of 8:15 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mardi Gras season parade routes to remain shortened in 2023

After months of uncertainty over whether New Orleans parade routes would return to normal for the 2023 Mardi Gras season, the decision is in: The shortened routes of 2022 will continue for another year. Chairman James Reiss III announced the news Thursday at a Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council meeting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

