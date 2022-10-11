ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Brian Daboll dismisses 'worst 4-1 team' narrative

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
Shortly after the New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers, 27-22, in London on Sunday, “worst 4-1” began trending on Twitter.

Earlier this season, NFL experts and opposing fans referred to the Giants as the “worst 2-0 team in NFL history.” Then they became the “worst 3-1 team in NFL history” and, of course, diehards began to embrace the hate.

Before those same experts even had a chance to gather themselves following the Giants’ stunning Week 5 victory, Big Blue fans were using “worst 4-1” as a mantra.

Traditionally, the Giants have been at their best in these situations. They seem to feed off doubt; they embrace the underdog role. The 2007 and 2011 Giants certainly loved it, and the 2022 Giants seem to as well.

“Yeah, I mean, I think we were aware that we were underdogs in the game. I think we realized that,” quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters on Sunday. “I think we’ve always had confidence in our group. We believe in ourselves. How the outside or how other people view us, I don’t think we are concerned with that.”

Neither the players nor the coaches care how they’re perceived, and head coach Brian Daboll made that abundantly clear during a Zoom call on Monday.

“I don’t focus on any of that stuff,” Daboll said. “Quite honestly, my focus is on trying to do what we need to do each week and be as consistent as we can. Whether we’re 4-1, 1-4, whatever our record is, that’s what our record is. It’s always about improvement and trying to do the best job you can each week to play your best and coach your best.”

As Bill Parcells would often note, “you are what your record says you are.” And these New York Giants are 4-1 — one of just six NFL teams with a record of 4-1 or better.

Now they’ll look to become the “worst 5-1 team in NFL history” on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

