Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Official: Cause of Sellersville apartment fire undetermined because of collapsed floor
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Investigators can't say what caused an apartment building in Bucks County to catch fire. The fire marshal says there's too much damage. 13 people are out of their homes after flames tore through the building along Ridge Road in Sellersville earlier this month. A business on the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car accident at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. -- A driver sailed down an embankment causing an accident in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive in West Penn Township. Officials say a driver heading south lost control of his car heading towards the intersection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At least 26 Pennsylvania children, teaching aides rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at day care
Multiple children and teaching aides at a day care in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were sickened on Tuesday morning after carbon monoxide leaked into the building.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals
Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
WFMZ-TV Online
Juvenile with gun at Liberty-Easton football game arrested
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem police say they arrested a juvenile with a gun at a high school football game Friday night. Officers recognized the boy, who was reported as a runaway, at the Liberty- Easton football game. When officers made contact with him, they say he was uncooperative and attempted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
Fire in old black powder facility in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Fire officials in Lackawanna County say an old powder magazine burned Tuesday morning. Cameras on the roof of WNEP-TV caught the flames near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport around 6 a.m. The building was 300 yards from the airport property. Crews are tearing down what is left...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents, employees left scrambling after school's sudden closure
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A center in Monroe County that served children with autism closed its doors over the summer. Families and the center's own employees said they were given no notice. Mary Dove is one of the parents who sent her child to the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center. Dove...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes Route 33 North near Interstate 78, immediate road repairs needed
A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon closed Route 33 North in Northampton County. The crash was reported a little after 2:30 p.m., and appeared to involve the truck and another vehicle. While both lanes of traffic were blocked, vehicles were getting by on the right-hand shoulder near Interstate...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks resident who says parolee stole his tractor speaks out after leaders call for closure of Wernersville CCC
WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - More local leaders are calling for the closure of the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "This is not the right place for this kind of a facility,” said County Commissioner Christian Leinbach. One man who came face to face with a parolee from the center says it's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing another man in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting in Allentown. Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35, is charged with homicide and person not to possess, use, manufacture, control or sell firearms, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. Gourgue was taken into...
WFMZ-TV Online
ShopRite, Kellogg's donate $10K to Phillipsburg-based nonprofit
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey. They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County. Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun. Kellogg's also donated...
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
Times News
Rt. 309 reopens after fatal crash
Route 309 has reopened after a fatal crash in Lynn Township. Traffic is backed up in Slatington because of the crash. We’ll post more details as they become available.
Comments / 0