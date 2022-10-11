Read full article on original website
Lady Panthers repeat as WAC champs with win in Garden
Some extra days off or not, as the reigning Western Athletic Conference champions, and with a win over Garden City to open the 2022 cross country season, the Lady Panthers were the favorite for a repeat title. They did just that Thursday in Garden City, taking the top-two individual spots and placing all five scorers in the top-11. Senior Kaiden Esfeld finished second in the boys' race.
