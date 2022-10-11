Some extra days off or not, as the reigning Western Athletic Conference champions, and with a win over Garden City to open the 2022 cross country season, the Lady Panthers were the favorite for a repeat title. They did just that Thursday in Garden City, taking the top-two individual spots and placing all five scorers in the top-11. Senior Kaiden Esfeld finished second in the boys' race.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO