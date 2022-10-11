ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, KS

Lady Panthers repeat as WAC champs with win in Garden

Some extra days off or not, as the reigning Western Athletic Conference champions, and with a win over Garden City to open the 2022 cross country season, the Lady Panthers were the favorite for a repeat title. They did just that Thursday in Garden City, taking the top-two individual spots and placing all five scorers in the top-11. Senior Kaiden Esfeld finished second in the boys' race.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend, KS
