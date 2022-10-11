ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

The Post and Courier

Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park

Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Candidate event at Cane Bay High School

Berkeley County Republican Party, announced in the statement the Faith, Family, and Freedom Candidate Rally will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cane Bay High School Auditorium, located at 1624 State Road, Summerville, South Carolina. Doors Open at 12:30 p.m. It was planned for Oct. 1, but it had to be rescheduled.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium

On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Photos: Dorchester first responders conduct water rescue training

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of first responders and volunteers gathered Wednesday evening for a large water rescue exercise at Ashley River Park. Members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, and Dorchester County EMS teamed up with volunteers for “a full-scale water rescue exercise.”
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

The rich history of Berkeley County

Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Miss North Charleston, Miss Summerville, Miss Lowcountry Mention

Miss North Charleston, Miss Summerville, Miss Lowcountry
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County First Responders host National Night Out

On October 4, 2022 the Colleton County First Responders hosted a National Night Out event at First Baptist Church, located at 124 S. Memorial Ave. in Walterboro SC. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together for a meet and greet with the community. The event had an emergency vehicle display, crime prevention information, and hiring information from multiple businesses in Colleton County.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office, School District host final public active shooter training

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County officials are educating people how to respond in life-threatening situations. “We’ve been traveling around the county,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said, “doing this presentation to try to make the parents and the citizens aware of what to do in an active shooter situation. This information can be applied to everyday life, not just in a school setting.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek new 15-barrel brewery & restaurant opening in January

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek has exciting news!. The owners of Stones Throw Tavern are the new tenants of 101 Button Hall Avenue. The new tenants are planning a 15-barrel system brewery and restaurant. Renovations will be underway soon, with a scheduled grand opening on January 1st.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Charleston City Paper

What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters

Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston's plan to rezone industrial land near old Navy base faces opposition

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city's plan to reclassify industrial properties near the old Charleston Naval Base and create a mixed-use corridor is getting steep pushback. Property owners who attended the Oct. 10 Planning Commission meeting, where the city considered rezoning 10 lots along Spruill Avenue and other nearby streets from industrial to general business, called the Planning Department's proposal a "huge disaster" for the existing industrial businesses.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary School

Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary School
CHARLESTON, SC

