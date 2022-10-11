BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County officials are educating people how to respond in life-threatening situations. “We’ve been traveling around the county,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said, “doing this presentation to try to make the parents and the citizens aware of what to do in an active shooter situation. This information can be applied to everyday life, not just in a school setting.”

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO