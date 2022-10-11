Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Ribbon cutting to be held for new social services building in North Charleston
Ribbon cutting to be held for new social services building in North Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
The Post and Courier
Candidate event at Cane Bay High School
Berkeley County Republican Party, announced in the statement the Faith, Family, and Freedom Candidate Rally will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cane Bay High School Auditorium, located at 1624 State Road, Summerville, South Carolina. Doors Open at 12:30 p.m. It was planned for Oct. 1, but it had to be rescheduled.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
live5news.com
Charleston to make prime ‘nightlife’ parking restrictions permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will soon make weekend parking rules along King Street permanent. Those rules mean you can’t park on King Street between Spring and Calhoun on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. But some businesses don’t like the move. For over a year...
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
counton2.com
Photos: Dorchester first responders conduct water rescue training
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of first responders and volunteers gathered Wednesday evening for a large water rescue exercise at Ashley River Park. Members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, and Dorchester County EMS teamed up with volunteers for “a full-scale water rescue exercise.”
counton2.com
Historic Charleston Foundation hosting free day at Aiken-Rhett House Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Historic Charleston Foundation is inviting the community to tour the Aiken-Rhett House Museum free of charge on Saturday. On October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., guests can take free tours of the house. Free audio tours will be available after 3:00 p.m.
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
counton2.com
Miss North Charleston, Miss Summerville, Miss Lowcountry Mention
Miss North Charleston, Miss Summerville, Miss Lowcountry
Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton County First Responders host National Night Out
On October 4, 2022 the Colleton County First Responders hosted a National Night Out event at First Baptist Church, located at 124 S. Memorial Ave. in Walterboro SC. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together for a meet and greet with the community. The event had an emergency vehicle display, crime prevention information, and hiring information from multiple businesses in Colleton County.
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
counton2.com
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office, School District host final public active shooter training
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County officials are educating people how to respond in life-threatening situations. “We’ve been traveling around the county,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said, “doing this presentation to try to make the parents and the citizens aware of what to do in an active shooter situation. This information can be applied to everyday life, not just in a school setting.”
live5news.com
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek new 15-barrel brewery & restaurant opening in January
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek has exciting news!. The owners of Stones Throw Tavern are the new tenants of 101 Button Hall Avenue. The new tenants are planning a 15-barrel system brewery and restaurant. Renovations will be underway soon, with a scheduled grand opening on January 1st.
Charleston City Paper
What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters
Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's plan to rezone industrial land near old Navy base faces opposition
NORTH CHARLESTON — The city's plan to reclassify industrial properties near the old Charleston Naval Base and create a mixed-use corridor is getting steep pushback. Property owners who attended the Oct. 10 Planning Commission meeting, where the city considered rezoning 10 lots along Spruill Avenue and other nearby streets from industrial to general business, called the Planning Department's proposal a "huge disaster" for the existing industrial businesses.
counton2.com
Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary School
Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary School
