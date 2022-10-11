Read full article on original website
More storm debris trucks added to Seminole County fleet
As storm debris cleanup continues across Central Florida, more trucks are being added to Seminole Counties fleet. As of Friday, there are 86 trucks riding through neighborhoods picking up storm debris. Next week, the county wants to add more.
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris.
Florida residents forced to use portable toilets as sewage pumps remain offline due to Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in the Stone Island neighborhood have had their sewage pumps turned off for about two weeks, and they're not going to be turned on until the water recedes. The Stone Island neighborhood was hit hard when Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to the area. Volusia...
Flooded Daytona Beach apartment complex leaves resident reeling
Residents of Lakeside Village Apartment Homes in Daytona Beach reached out to FOX 35 News on October 1 after Hurricane Ian flooded their apartments. Their main complaint was a lack of communication from apartment managers.
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
2 dead after Florida jewelry store owner shoots at suspects during attempted robbery, police say
Two suspects died after police said a Florida jewelry store owner shot at them during an attempted robbery, NBC affiliate WESH reported.
Biketoberfest brings business to hurricane-damaged Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - There was some concern that damage from Hurricane Ian would keep people from coming to Biketoberfest this year. Judging by the crowds that showed up Friday, it seemed that was not the case. A lot of businesses are trying to make the most of that crowd...
11 pounds of cocaine worth over $150K washes up on Daytona Beach shore
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Good Samaritan walking at Daytona Beach discovered a suspicious package washed up along the shoreline. Authorities say it contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine!. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a photo on Saturday of the package. He says the drugs have a street...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Medical helicopter responding to Polk County crash
A medical helicopter is responding to a crash involving a semi-truck in Avon Park.
16-year-old boy critically injured after 2 people shot him in Brevard County, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot by two people in Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened Monday around 9 p.m. near Cypress Avenue. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile...
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight. Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted...
Melbourne bar closes months after deadly shooting
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Seven months after police said Elvin Clark stood on a packed dance floor and fatally shot a man and wounded a bartender at a Melbourne bar, the business is now closed and a new one is moving in. Following the shooting at Off The Traxx, which...
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
FEMA Approves Brevard, Orange, And Osceola Counties In Major Disaster Declaration For Public Assistance
Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in
'Come Out With Pride' festival takes over Lake Eola in downtown Orlando
The "Come Out With Pride" festival is taking over downtown Orlando on Saturday. The huge event is expected to bring out hundreds of thousands of people to Lake Eola Park.
