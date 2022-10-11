Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
dailyhodl.com
$100,000,000 Emptied From Solana-Based Crypto Trading Platform Mango Markets in DeFi Attack
A decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, Mango Markets, says an attacker took off with crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars following an exploit on the platform. Mango Markets claims that an attacker manipulated the price of its utility token, Mango (MNGO), upwards within minutes before...
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand [ALGO] embraces USDC native to Ethereum through…
Algorand may not be the most popular blockchain network but it has quickly been climbing up the ranks. It owes this growth to the rapid development aimed at leveraging the demand for fast and affordable layer-1 solutions. Its latest development features the rollout of Ethereum native USDC through the newly...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
CoinTelegraph
Billions of real-world, asset-backed NFTs are coming to enable the next killer Web3 use case
New York, New York — Oct. 14, 2022 — Vera Labs, the fintech company behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for nonfungible tokens (NFT) that demonstrated the world’s first non-custodial rental of a million dollar cartoon “Bored Ape Yacht Club” NFT last year, has signed an exclusive agreement with Lux Partners to bring billions of dollars worth of precious metals and resources on-chain, beginning with uranium-backed NFTs.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Top $1 Million by 2030, Says Ark Invest Analyst
Yassine Elmandjra, an analyst at Ark Investment Management, has defended the firm’s prediction that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will top $1 million in the future. During an interview with Bloomberg, Elmandjra defended a price prediction made by the fund manager of Ark’s flagship innovation-themed exchange-traded...
u.today
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El...
decrypt.co
How a Web3 Data Storage Startup Got Microsoft to Invest
The Space and Time CEO reveals why Microsoft backed a decentralized data warehouse during a bear market. As mainstream awareness of the various uses of blockchain and cryptographic technologies continues to grow, legacy technology companies like Microsoft are looking for ways to integrate Web3 technology into their platforms while avoiding the wild swings of the cryptocurrency market.
decrypt.co
Crypto Fitness App STEPN Denies Layoff Reports
The “move-to-earn” app strenuously denies reports that it is being left behind in a larger company transition. The “move-to-earn” fitness app reportedly laid off over 100 contract workers. including community moderators, ambassadors, and others, according to reports from the South China Morning Post and crypto news writer Colin Wu of Wu Blockchain. But the company tells Decrypt that these are "baseless claims that are factually inaccurate."
decrypt.co
Coin Center Sues Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban
The federal suit could highlight conflicting statements from federal agencies as to Ethereum’s national status. Crypto policy non-profit Coin Center filed a federal lawsuit against the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) on Wednesday, claiming the government agency unlawfully overreached its authority when it criminalized interaction with Ethereum coin-mixing tool Tornado Cash in August.
decrypt.co
Binance Burns as Many BNB Tokens as Hacker Minted From Thin Air
Binance today completed its 21st quarterly burn of BNB tokens, effectively compensating for the losses incurred from its bridge hack last week. BNB is the native cryptocurrency of the BNB Chain, formerly known as the Binance Smart Chain, which is a competitor to Ethereum. A “burn” is when tokens are permanently removed from a cryptocurrency’s supply, and is generally used as a measure against inflation. Today’s burn took 2,065,152.42 BNB, worth over $549 million at current prices, off the market.
dailyhodl.com
Metaverse Projects and Blockchain Games Attract $1,300,000,000 in Investment in Q3 Amid Crypto Winter: DappRadar
A new DappRadar report shows that the metaverse and blockchain gaming industry continue to thrive even as the broader crypto markets remain in the red. According to the data acquisition and analysis firm, Web3 games and metaverse projects raised $1.3 billion in the third quarter of the year, compared to the $3.1 billion that the crypto segment received in Q2.
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
