carolinacoastonline.com
Bogue leaders to approve changes to grant application for town park
BOGUE — Bogue town council members will take the next step Monday in changing a grant application for a town park from an acquisition to a development grant. The council will meet at 6 p.m. in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. The council, on Sept. 19, gave...
carolinacoastonline.com
Annexation request OK’d
In spite of a few misgivings, Swansboro commissioners approved the annexation of the Swansgate subdivision. In her report to the commissioners Alissa Fender, town clerk, said the process was made unusual because of the timing. Specifically, the petition for annexation came only after the 37 individual lots were developed and sold.
carolinacoastonline.com
Coastal Land Trust gets big state grant to help pay for purchase of 1,400 acres along Newport River
NEWPORT — The N.C. Coastal Land Trust has been awarded a $1.65 million state grant to help pay for purchase and preservation of 1,400 acres of land along the Newport River adjacent to the Croatan National Forest. The purchase – the trust still needs to obtain more grants to...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Aesthetic Center Opens in West New Bern
The first commercial business to call West New Bern home is finished and open to the public. The New Bern Aesthetic Center, which includes both Zannis Plastic Surgery as well as Rinnova Spa and Wellness, is a 13,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art plastic surgery and spa destination. Dr. John Zannis opened his first facility in 2010 and will now be able to welcome patients to the spa or plastic surgery center in a much more modern and desired location. His growing client base, both locally and from around the country, will enjoy the large atrium for relaxation, comfortable waiting areas for family members, and an easy to get to location. The spa will have all the desired services, with separate areas for both men and women, as well as cutting edge treatments like cosmetic lasers and a float pod.
carolinacoastonline.com
Input sought on community resilience
RALEIGH — Residents of the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments region are encouraged to attend upcoming public workshops to provide input on strategies and projects that aim to build future community resilience. The regional in-person meetings are an opportunity for people who live or work in these areas to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret board OKs ordinance amendment to allow limited development of townhomes
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted 5-0 to approve a Unified Development Ordinance amendment that allows limited development of townhomes in the R-10M zoning district. The action came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. The town planning board...
carolinacoastonline.com
Francis Willis, 79; service October 18
Francis “Fran” Gordon Willis, 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 18, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Health Care Hospice recognized as top program
- A local healthcare program was recently recognized for their exceptional service to the community. Carteret Health Care Hospice was named by data analytics company Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer" after being ranked in the top 5% of all SHP clients in 2021. “SHP is proud...
WITN
Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College trustees approve revision to 2023 calendar
— The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approved revising the college’s academic calendar to move Easter break in 2023 to the week following Easter versus the week prior. The action was taken Wednesday during the CCC trustees meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building on campus. Rosa Langston,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Commentary: Clearing forestland causing erosion
At Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, we watch what is happening on land in order to see what might influence our waterways. Coastal NC faces the challenge of balancing our growth with the damage it will do to the environment. From Beaufort to Topsail there are swaths of wooded areas being clear-cut...
wcti12.com
NC Attorney General Stein in New Bern, announces massive settlement with pharma companies
NEW BERN, Craven County — Counties across our area are getting millions of dollars of funding to help address the opioid epidemic, thanks to a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s top major pharmaceutical distributors. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a lead negotiator in the settlement, met...
newbernnow.com
Lane Closures to Repave NC 43 — New Bern to Ernul
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work will require flagging operations to control one direction of traffic at a time where construction is occurring.
carolinacoastonline.com
Attorney General Josh Stein to discuss opioid settlement in Carteret County on Thursday
Attorney General Josh Stein will visit Morehead City on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. to highlight local efforts to fight the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Stein will be joined by Carteret County officials to discuss the area’s allocation of the $26 billion in opioid settlement funds Attorney General Stein helped to negotiate.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool And Unusual Hotels In New Bern 2022
New Bern is perhaps best known for being the birthplace of Pepsi, which was invented here in 1898 by a local pharmacist. It’s also a destination for art, music and theatre lovers with a rich history. Two downtown landmarks you must visit are the Athens theater and Masonic Temple, which gave it the name of “Athens of the South” when it was the state capital of North Carolina in the 18th century.
carolinacoastonline.com
Maritime museum education curator donates state’s largest Scotch bonnet to Hammocks Beach State Park
BEAUFORT — The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort is known for an extensive collection that highlights the many types of shells that are found along our coastline. But it’s a shell in the personal collection of the museum’s education curator that is particularly notable. The North...
NC medical company collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — A North Carolina medical company is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ian in Jacksonville. Starmount Healthcare’s North Rapid Response is accepting everything from nonperishable food items to cleaning supplies to give to those in need. They’ll be accepting these donations at several of their clinics, including the one located at […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 11, 12 & 13
Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. FRANCIS "FRAN" GORDON WILLIS, Beaufort. Francis “Fran”...
WITN
Craven County deputies find 13-year-old safe
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old girl that deputies said ran away from her home has been found safe. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Myracle Pender was found in Beaufort County and is safe. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
wcti12.com
Road closure happening in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic alert for New Bern drivers. The 1000 block of Queen Street will be closed October 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Works crews will be repair asphalt. Officials are asking drivers to use another route during this closure. Work is...
