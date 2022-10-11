Read full article on original website
Ronaldo, Messi critics slammed by Ander Herrera: 'There is no space for criticism'
Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has told ESPN there "is no room for criticism" of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with both coming under scrutiny for their performances this season. Herrera, who now plays for Athletic Bilbao, joined United in 2014 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, where...
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
Rice secures draw for West Ham at Southampton after Perraud’s opener
A 64th minute equaliser from Declan Rice gave West Ham a 1-1 draw with Southampton, who opened the scoring through Romain Perraud
Liverpool v Manchester City: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute: Will Liverpool kickstart their Premier League campaign with a win over Manchester City? Join Rob Smyth to find out
GB relay sprinter CJ Ujah will be considered for selection after doping ban - UK Athletics director
UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire said CJ Ujah will be considered for selection after his 22-month doping ban expires but added that it would be hard for the sprinter to return to Britain's 4x100m team. Ujah was provisionally suspended after prohibited substances Ostarine and S-23 were detected in his...
