thehornettribuneonline.com
Now that Turkey Day Classic and Homecoming are no longer synonymous …
For those who are not aware, before the university decided to move all homecoming events and activities to the first week of October, Alabama State University’s homecoming was celebrated during the Turkey Day Classic. For years, the opponent remained the same – Tuskegee University. In times past, alumni and...
Andalusia Star News
Red Level takes on Georgiana in region game
Despite a rough stretch, Red Level (3-4, 3-3 1A Region 2) looks to get back on track in another crucial region game at Georgiana (6-2, 4-2) Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. It will be the 58th game overall between the two teams. The Panthers lead the all-time series 40-16- 1, but the Tigers won last year’s road game by eight points.
wdhn.com
Plenty of activities are on tap for Homecoming at Troy’s football game Saturday
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — This Saturday, homecoming takes over Veterans Memorial Stadium as Troy hosts Texas State. The football game kicks off at 2:30 but the fun begins long before that. The homecoming parade is set for 10 a.m. when the University will announce the winners of the Queen...
wvasfm.org
Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet
The Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Montgomery. The ticketed event will honor neighborhoods throughout the city. Guest speaker, Mayor Steven L. Reed will talk about his vision for the city's neighborhoods and recognize citizens for their work in the community. The event...
Troy Messenger
‘Big Mama’ Thornton to be honored in Ariton
Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, Blues legend to be honored in Ariton, her hometown, on October 22. Thornton recorded ‘Hound Dog’ three years before Elvis Presley will be honored in her South. Alabama hometown nearly four decades after her death. Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton was...
wdhn.com
Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
Andalusia Star News
Veteran genealogist joins Andalusia Public Library staff
Sherry Johnston wants to help area residents trace their histories. The veteran library genealogist recently joined the staff of the Andalusia Public Library. Johnston’s library and genealogy career began when she joined the Evergreen Public Library as a part-time employee. “I did everything from watering plants to going up...
thebamabuzz.com
“Tons” of Alabama Shakespeare Festival costumes on sale at Goodwill in Montgomery for limited time
Seeking the DIY costume of your dreams? The Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) has donated tons—and we mean TONS—of costumes from former plays to Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama in Montgomery. Available now to Sunday, October 16, read on for which locations to shop and a peek at what you’ll find.
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager
The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
Andalusia Star News
Florala faces region test against top-ranked Elba
After another dominant win, Florala (6-1, 4-1 1A Region 2) will close its regular season road schedule with a trip to top-ranked Elba (7-0, 6-0) Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. This year marks the 33rd all-time contest between the two teams as the Tigers hold a 16-14-2 series lead over the Wildcats.
Andalusia Star News
Pleasant Home travels to Brantley for final road game
With a challenge ahead, Pleasant Home (2-5, 1-4 1A Region 2) prepares to travel for the final time this season to Brantley (5- 2, 4-1) Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. The teams meet for the 23rd consecutive season, and the Bulldogs have a 21-1 series lead over the Eagles.
Expert Pick: No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
Wes Rucker and Travis Reir join Zach Aldridge to share their expert picks for No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee.
Nick Saban Issues Challenge to Entire Team
Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In this press conference, Saban noted the challenge he issued to the entire program this past week. “Our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing, coaches, myself, [and] players,” said Saban. “Do...
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs face key region contest, program’s 600th win
Following its second shutout of the season, Andalusia (8-0, 5-0 4A Region 2) travels to B.T. Washington (4-3, 4-1) for a pivotal matchup and seeks the program’s 600th all-time win Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles meet for the third time ever with the...
thehornettribuneonline.com
Changes in ASU’s entrance causes students frustration
Alabama State University officials decided to change the route in which students, faculty, staff and visitors enter and exit campus for the past two weeks, leading to many students expressing frustration. The main entrance off Tullibody Drive (formerly known as Jackson Street) has shut down for alterations to the guard...
wdhn.com
Hartford makes way for a new hope in an old building
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—After years of being decommissioned, the 70-year-old Hartford Armory may be getting a new life. In September, the Hartford City Council agreed to pay $60,000 for the old National Guard Armory and the property it’s located on. The armory is located at the intersection of State...
wtvy.com
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
elmoreautauganews.com
Wetumpka Theatre Guild: Drive-In Movie for Oct. 22 is ‘Hocus Pocus’
Come run amuck with us! The Wetumpka High Theatre Guild will be presenting another Drive-In Movie with Hocus Pocus!. Come out Oct.22 at 7pm to Hohenberg Stadium in Wetumpka! Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online using the link below. We will be accepting card or cash for entrance and concessions. We hope to see you there.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Health welcomes new physicians to pediatric clinic
Andalusia Health on Monday announced the addition of two pediatricians to its staff at the Andalusia Pediatrics Clinic, Srikanth Garlapati, MD, MPH and Srividhya Sridharan, MD. Dr Garlapati, affectionately known as “Dr G.” by his patients, last served at West Virginia University as their Pediatric Resident since 2015; and Dr...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia council approves payment for Prestwood project
The Andalusia City Council last week approved its second reimbursement payment involving the renovations of the Prestwood Building in downtown. The council agreed to pay CDG Engineers and Associates a payment of $296,000 from a bond issue sold this summer. CDG is planning to place their headquarters on the second...
