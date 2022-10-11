ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Karl forms in Gulf of Mexico

By Richard Tribou, Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tropical Storm Karl is gathering strength Wednesday morning but is expected to begin weakening Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the NHC’s 2 a.m. update, the system was located about 155 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and about 160 miles east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph heading northwest at 6 mph. Its tropical-storm-force winds extend out 105 miles.

Karl is located in a bit of a paradoxical environment. On one hand, it faces light to moderate southwesterly shear, and on the other, Karl is over warm sea surface temperatures. For the time being, the warm water environment should strengthen Karl, but only for the next 24 hours. After that, Karl is expected to encounter an increasing northwesterly shear accompanied by a decreasing mid-level relative humidity which should likely cause some weakening before making landfall in Mexico.

“A gradual turn to the west and west-southwest is expected on Wednesday evening and a turn to the southwest is forecast on Thursday morning. On the forecast track, Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico on Thursday,” forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Cabo Rojo to Puerto Veracruz.

The system becomes the 11th named storm of the hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

