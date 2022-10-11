Read full article on original website
FCSO warns of suspicious roofing inspection offer in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a suspicious circumstance call around 7:40 p.m. on October, 14, in Mesa. A caller reported 4 males in a dark SUV knocking on doors and offering to perform roof inspections. The caller found the offer suspicious since it was dark out and reported it.
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
A place for plant lovers and bookworms opens in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s a place for plant lovers and bookworms, or anyone who just wants to stop by. Attached to a business nearly a century in the making, Slate and Aloe is bringing some green to downtown Kennewick. “We are standing inside of Slate and Aloe which used to be the parts and service counter for Farmer’s Exchange, it...
Semi rollover spills apples
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A crash between a truck and a semi trailer at the interception of SR 24 and SR 240 has left SR 24 completely blocked in both directions with apples covering the road.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
City of Walla Walla eyes standard fee for new developments to support roads
Reporter covering agriculture, Walla Walla city and county government, and other topics. $1.8 million of opioid settlement coming to Walla Walla County, city. What now?. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information...
Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New development planning underway for West Richland intersection
A future West Richland development is beginning to take shape – on paper and with at least two local businesses committed to moving in – though no visible signs of the project can be seen along on Bombing Range Road yet. Lori and Jeff Wenner of JLW Asset...
Prescribed fire planned around Mill Creek Municipal Watershed near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The City of Walla Walla and the Umatilla National Forest are partnering to complete a prescribed fire project around the Mill Creek Municipal Watershed in an attempt to reduce harmful fuels. The Tiger Creek Prescribed Fire Project consists of 270 acres along the watershed boundary for the controlled fire, around 13 miles east of Walla Walla.
KEPR
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
Richland police now certified drone pilots for new program
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department has added a drone program to its available resources in hopes of offering increased safety to the community and officers. RPD officers are now all drone pilots that have completed training for FAA certification as Part 107 pilots, according to its Facebook post.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Reser’s moves to its new $120 million Pasco home
Reser’s Fine Foods is making mashed potatoes and preparing to add capacity to produce more dishes at its new food processing plant in Pasco. The family-owned company showed off its new $120 million plant at 5526 N. Capitol Ave. in September. The plant began operating earlier in the summer...
U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office
RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
Bridge work on SR 17 to require lane closures
MESA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will complete bridge work on State Route 17 on October 13. Bridges between Road 170 in Mesa through the US 395 intersection will be worked on. Drivers can expect a one-lane closure from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the...
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners.
KSD offering flu shot clinics throughout the fall
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick School District (KSD) is offering flu shot clinics at several schools in the district throughout October and November. Flu shots and COVID boosters will be available for those 18 and older. Find the full schedule an locations here.
Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike
EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite
An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
Lourdes pediatrics earns immunization award
PASCO, Wash.- Lourdes Health has announced that its Lourdes Pediatrics Clinic has received a 2022 Immunize WA award from the State of Washington for child and adolescent immunizations. Lourdes Pediatrics earned a Bronze Status Award for a vaccination rate of 70% or higher. "Protecting children and ensuring that they receive...
Weekend lane closures expected in downtown Pendleton
PENDLETON, Ore.- Weekend drilling will close traffic lanes and reduce parking in downtown Pendleton over the next two weekends. Utility poles and span wires holding traffic signals at two intersections are outdated and do not meet current safety requirements. Pre-construction drilling will determine ground conditions and placement locations for new signal poles.
