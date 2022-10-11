We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have been drastically trying to cut back on paper towels for more than a year now, which means that I rely on my kitchen towels more than ever before. I use them to wipe down counters and clean surfaces, transfer hot pans, pat vegetables dry, layer between pans to keep them scratch free, pick up lids to get a whiff of my bubbling sauce, cover my KitchenAid when it’s not in use, wipe down the steaming nozzle of my coffee maker, and even wrap my loaves of bread, since I have yet to buy a bread box. Last fall, I even gifted a loaf of banana bread to my neighbor in a kitchen towel when I couldn’t find a big enough box.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO