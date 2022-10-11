Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Negative Territory
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red despite being positive for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.1%, 0.33%, and 0.05%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3.35%. Conversely,...
Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money
Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021.
AstraZeneca stock still an analyst favourite – here’s why it’s a ‘Buy’
Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is currently sitting on a solid pipeline of products, along with Buy ratings from analysts. AstraZeneca Plc (GB:AZN) became a household name during the pandemic due to its groundbreaking vaccine – and is a well-diversified pharmaceutical company with a strong portfolio of drugs across three segments: oncology, biopharma, and rare disease.
2 Fast-Food Dividend Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Recession
McDonald’s and Yum! Brands are two fast-food stocks that Wall Street still has an appetite for going into a potential recession. Though industry challenges could persist into 2023, both firms seem ready to make the most of a difficult year. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison tool to...
Cheers! 2 Top Alcohol Stocks for Recession-Resistant Dividend Growth
Despite the underlying market challenges, Constellation Brands and Diageo are about to achieve record profitability this year. Their dividend-growth prospects remain attractive. Still, due to their elevated valuation multiples, investors enjoy quite a thin margin of safety at their current levels. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) and U.K-based Diageo (NYSE: DEO)(GB:...
Is PepsiCo Stock (NASDAQ:PEP) Worth Buying Near All-Time Highs?
Pepsi stock may seem expensive, but it may actually be of fair value heading into the economic abyss. The company has a lot going for it, as the broader market looks to fade in a recession year. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares have been able to avoid the gravitational pull of...
Do You Love High Yields? Try This Energy Stock
This energy company has been paying dividends for more than two and a half decades. Further, it offers a reliable and high yield of over 7%. Amid high inflation and uncertainty, it’s prudent to earn a steady income through reliable dividend-paying stocks offering fat yields. Thus, investors seeking high yields could consider Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)(TSE:ENB) stock.
AMD Stock: Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Buying the Dip
AMD’s fundamentals are significantly stronger than its stock price suggests, which allows investors to load up on it while it trades at attractive prices. In addition, its growth catalysts are firmly in place as it gains more ground from its competitors. Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been...
2 Utilities Stocks with ~50 Years of Dividend Increases
When it comes to dividend stocks, specifically Canadian ones, there are many to choose from. CU and FTS are two high-quality utilities companies with excellent dividend growth track records that income-oriented investors should consider. Canada is renowned for its dividend equities, with numerous names featuring outstanding dividend-growth track records. At...
Two British stocks that are perfect even during the rising inflation period
The market is flooded with inflation news and recessionary fears in the economy, leading to pessimism among investors. Amid all this, we bring you two such stocks that are holding up the fort. Consumer price inflation in the UK has already crossed the 10% mark. To add to investors’ concerns,...
Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio
The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates.
Should You Bet on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock?
Domino’s stock spiked on better-than-expected domestic same-store sales in Q3. However, pressure on margins and earnings could limit the upside. Shares of the largest pizza company, Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), spiked following its Q3 financials. Investors cheered the company’s better-than-expected domestic same-store sales. While the company is showing signs of improvement, near-term margin headwinds and pressure on earnings could restrict the upside in DPZ stock.
Two exchange stocks recommended by UBS analyst Michael Werner
UBS analyst Michael Werner is bullish on these two financial exchange stocks. Michael Werner is the head of the diversified financials team at UBS, covering exchanges and asset management companies – Today, we have picked two exchange companies, the London Stock Exchange Group (GB:LSEG) and Euronext NV (GB:0QVJ) from his list.
Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year
Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the...
Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch
Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%.
‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally
The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer’s Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks – “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside.”
Like Buybacks? Add These 2 Stocks to Your Watch List
Investors keen on buybacks will love O’Reilly Automotive and AutoZone. The companies know how to leverage buybacks to create shareholder value. At their current valuations, though, their capacity to do so may be rather limited. Throughout my research over the years, I have stumbled across two companies whose capital...
Worried about Jamie Dimon’s Recession Warning? Here are 2 Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
Here’s Why El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock is Trending Higher
The California-based chain of restaurants, El Pollo Loco, declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share, taking the stock 15.7% higher yesterday. El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) shares jumped 15.7% on October 12 after the company declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share. The special dividend is payable on November 9 to shareholders of record on October 24.
