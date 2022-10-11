Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
British stock market today, October 13 – what you need to know
Mixed messages from the Bank of England over gilts spurred more turmoil in markets. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.86% and the FTSE 250 was down 1.73% after another day of uncertainty in Britain’s financial markets. New data showed that GDP shrank 0.3% in August, a bigger-than-expected figure which...
tipranks.com
Pound plunges again as Andrew Bailey warns gilts bailout will end on Friday
The Bank’s governor warned pension funds they have just three days left. The Pound slumped again after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey suggested that the bailout of the gilts market will end on Friday – before reports emerged that it might continue. In Washington, Andrew Bailey warned...
Analysis-Battered UK markets need more than policy U-Turn before confidence returns
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss and new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will have to do a lot more than Friday's U-turn on corporation tax to restore Britain's credibility with financial markets after three bruising weeks.
tipranks.com
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Pushes for a Russian Aluminum Embargo
As a retaliatory measure following Russia’s vicious attacks on Ukraine earlier this week, Alcoa is trying its best to tilt the Biden administration’s decision in favor of a Russian aluminum import ban. Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) has requested the White House to ban aluminum imports from Russia,...
RELATED PEOPLE
tipranks.com
Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money
Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021.
tipranks.com
Five British stocks that are analysts’ favourite
Here are five stocks from multiple sectors that are favourites among the top-rated analysts. Picking the stocks that are recommended by the top analysts in the market can be a shortcut to great returns – and TipRanks makes it easy to pinpoint the stocks that are frequently rated by the analysts who get good returns.
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 11: What You Need to Know
Australian shares are set to fall as the global economic outlook remains gloomy. Australian shares are set to fall upon opening as the gloomy global economic continues. ASX futures were down 0.30% approaching 7:00am AEDT, following a choppy day of trading on Wall Street overnight. Ahead of Monday’s local market...
tipranks.com
Worried about Jamie Dimon’s Recession Warning? Here are 2 Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street On Tuesday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Joby Aviation (JOBY) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced a partnership and investment agreement [. ]. Orthofix (OFIX) and SeaSpine (SPNE) announced an all-stock merger deal and both companies pre-announced Q3 revenues...
tipranks.com
Tesla vs. GM: Which EV Stock is Better, According to Analysts?
Tesla and GM stock are EV makers that have hit a road block this year. Even with a recession on the horizon, investors should not expect the EV race to slowdown, as battle for market share takes it to the next level. Automakers recently took a left uppercut to the...
tipranks.com
AstraZeneca stock still an analyst favourite – here’s why it’s a ‘Buy’
Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is currently sitting on a solid pipeline of products, along with Buy ratings from analysts. AstraZeneca Plc (GB:AZN) became a household name during the pandemic due to its groundbreaking vaccine – and is a well-diversified pharmaceutical company with a strong portfolio of drugs across three segments: oncology, biopharma, and rare disease.
tipranks.com
Amgen price target lowered to $234 from $236 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Carter Gould lowered the firm’s price target on Amgen to $234 from $236 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst sees "another round of challenging setups" for biopharmaceuticals in Q3, complicated by currency and macro headwinds, COVID, and mixed demand trends. See Insiders’...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
2 Discounted Tech Stocks to Help You Dig Out of the Market Rout
Although the technology sector suffered disproportionately during this year’s market rout, the long-term fundamentals for the segment will likely remain intact. Therefore, daring contrarians should consider adding two tech stocks to their watch lists: ASML and AMD. At first glance, the narrative for tech stocks to buy appears discouraging,...
tipranks.com
YouGov posted higher revenues and profits amid management shake-up
Pollster YouGov announced annual results with higher profits along with an executive reshuffle. Pollster YouGov Plc (GB:YOU) today reported its full-year results for 2022 with strong sales growth in data products – the company also announced some changes in its board in line with company policy. The company’s chief...
tipranks.com
Two exchange stocks recommended by UBS analyst Michael Werner
UBS analyst Michael Werner is bullish on these two financial exchange stocks. Michael Werner is the head of the diversified financials team at UBS, covering exchanges and asset management companies – Today, we have picked two exchange companies, the London Stock Exchange Group (GB:LSEG) and Euronext NV (GB:0QVJ) from his list.
tipranks.com
Bed Bath and Beyond Bondholders Exploring a Debt Swap Deal
On Wednesday, Bloomberg Law reported that bondholders of Bed Bath & Beyond’s (NASDAQ: BBBY) 2024 unsecured notes are looking to strike a deal with the retailer. This deal aims to look at a second-lien claim on most or all company assets in return for longer-dated securities. According to the...
tipranks.com
Why are Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) shares falling today?
Mineral Resources’ shares fell after the company moved to clarify that it was not about to begin the construction of a lithium processing plant at its Wodgina mine. Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) shares were down as much as 4.3% in the morning before regaining some ground by midday. The stock fell after the company dismissed media speculation that it had already locked in a decision to build a lithium processing plant at its Wodgina mine.
tipranks.com
Carvana Declines on Slumping Used Vehicle Prices
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is trending lower today after the latest CPI print pointed toward a cooling price environment for used vehicles. CPI for the month of September indicated rising food and medical indexes but a declining used car and truck index. Not surprisingly, the 1.1% decline has rattled investor sentiment...
tipranks.com
‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally
The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer’s Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks – “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside.”
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lowered Its Financial Outlook
Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are slightly down in after-hours trading. This can be attributed to new export regulations that the company says will impact its financial results. Therefore, management has lowered its outlook for the current quarter. The U.S. wants to limit China’s ability to obtain important chips required...
Comments / 0