Markets

British stock market today, October 13 – what you need to know

Mixed messages from the Bank of England over gilts spurred more turmoil in markets. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.86% and the FTSE 250 was down 1.73% after another day of uncertainty in Britain’s financial markets. New data showed that GDP shrank 0.3% in August, a bigger-than-expected figure which...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Pound plunges again as Andrew Bailey warns gilts bailout will end on Friday

The Bank’s governor warned pension funds they have just three days left. The Pound slumped again after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey suggested that the bailout of the gilts market will end on Friday – before reports emerged that it might continue. In Washington, Andrew Bailey warned...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Pushes for a Russian Aluminum Embargo

As a retaliatory measure following Russia’s vicious attacks on Ukraine earlier this week, Alcoa is trying its best to tilt the Biden administration’s decision in favor of a Russian aluminum import ban. Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) has requested the White House to ban aluminum imports from Russia,...
U.S. POLITICS
tipranks.com

Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Five British stocks that are analysts’ favourite

Here are five stocks from multiple sectors that are favourites among the top-rated analysts. Picking the stocks that are recommended by the top analysts in the market can be a shortcut to great returns – and TipRanks makes it easy to pinpoint the stocks that are frequently rated by the analysts who get good returns.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 11: What You Need to Know

Australian shares are set to fall as the global economic outlook remains gloomy. Australian shares are set to fall upon opening as the gloomy global economic continues. ASX futures were down 0.30% approaching 7:00am AEDT, following a choppy day of trading on Wall Street overnight. Ahead of Monday’s local market...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Worried about Jamie Dimon’s Recession Warning? Here are 2 Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio

JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
STOCKS
tipranks.com

What You Missed On Wall Street On Tuesday

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Joby Aviation (JOBY) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced a partnership and investment agreement [. ]. Orthofix (OFIX) and SeaSpine (SPNE) announced an all-stock merger deal and both companies pre-announced Q3 revenues...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Tesla vs. GM: Which EV Stock is Better, According to Analysts?

Tesla and GM stock are EV makers that have hit a road block this year. Even with a recession on the horizon, investors should not expect the EV race to slowdown, as battle for market share takes it to the next level. Automakers recently took a left uppercut to the...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

AstraZeneca stock still an analyst favourite – here’s why it’s a ‘Buy’

Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is currently sitting on a solid pipeline of products, along with Buy ratings from analysts. AstraZeneca Plc (GB:AZN) became a household name during the pandemic due to its groundbreaking vaccine – and is a well-diversified pharmaceutical company with a strong portfolio of drugs across three segments: oncology, biopharma, and rare disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
tipranks.com

Amgen price target lowered to $234 from $236 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Carter Gould lowered the firm’s price target on Amgen to $234 from $236 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst sees "another round of challenging setups" for biopharmaceuticals in Q3, complicated by currency and macro headwinds, COVID, and mixed demand trends. See Insiders’...
INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

2 Discounted Tech Stocks to Help You Dig Out of the Market Rout

Although the technology sector suffered disproportionately during this year’s market rout, the long-term fundamentals for the segment will likely remain intact. Therefore, daring contrarians should consider adding two tech stocks to their watch lists: ASML and AMD. At first glance, the narrative for tech stocks to buy appears discouraging,...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

YouGov posted higher revenues and profits amid management shake-up

Pollster YouGov announced annual results with higher profits along with an executive reshuffle. Pollster YouGov Plc (GB:YOU) today reported its full-year results for 2022 with strong sales growth in data products – the company also announced some changes in its board in line with company policy. The company’s chief...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Two exchange stocks recommended by UBS analyst Michael Werner

UBS analyst Michael Werner is bullish on these two financial exchange stocks. Michael Werner is the head of the diversified financials team at UBS, covering exchanges and asset management companies – Today, we have picked two exchange companies, the London Stock Exchange Group (GB:LSEG) and Euronext NV (GB:0QVJ) from his list.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Bed Bath and Beyond Bondholders Exploring a Debt Swap Deal

On Wednesday, Bloomberg Law reported that bondholders of Bed Bath & Beyond’s (NASDAQ: BBBY) 2024 unsecured notes are looking to strike a deal with the retailer. This deal aims to look at a second-lien claim on most or all company assets in return for longer-dated securities. According to the...
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

Why are Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) shares falling today?

Mineral Resources’ shares fell after the company moved to clarify that it was not about to begin the construction of a lithium processing plant at its Wodgina mine. Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) shares were down as much as 4.3% in the morning before regaining some ground by midday. The stock fell after the company dismissed media speculation that it had already locked in a decision to build a lithium processing plant at its Wodgina mine.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Carvana Declines on Slumping Used Vehicle Prices

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is trending lower today after the latest CPI print pointed toward a cooling price environment for used vehicles. CPI for the month of September indicated rising food and medical indexes but a declining used car and truck index. Not surprisingly, the 1.1% decline has rattled investor sentiment...
BUYING CARS
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lowered Its Financial Outlook

Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are slightly down in after-hours trading. This can be attributed to new export regulations that the company says will impact its financial results. Therefore, management has lowered its outlook for the current quarter. The U.S. wants to limit China’s ability to obtain important chips required...
STOCKS

