Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Negative Territory
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red despite being positive for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.1%, 0.33%, and 0.05%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3.35%. Conversely,...
Yellen says inflation fight remains top priority for Biden after hot September report
Wrestling the hottest inflation in decades under control is still the No. 1 focus of the Biden administration, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch
Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%.
tipranks.com
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Pushes for a Russian Aluminum Embargo
As a retaliatory measure following Russia’s vicious attacks on Ukraine earlier this week, Alcoa is trying its best to tilt the Biden administration’s decision in favor of a Russian aluminum import ban. Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) has requested the White House to ban aluminum imports from Russia,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Analysis-Battered UK markets need more than policy U-Turn before confidence returns
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss and new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will have to do a lot more than Friday's U-turn on corporation tax to restore Britain's credibility with financial markets after three bruising weeks.
tipranks.com
Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money
Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021.
tipranks.com
Worried about Jamie Dimon’s Recession Warning? Here are 2 Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
tipranks.com
AMD Stock: Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Buying the Dip
AMD’s fundamentals are significantly stronger than its stock price suggests, which allows investors to load up on it while it trades at attractive prices. In addition, its growth catalysts are firmly in place as it gains more ground from its competitors. Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stock Losses Accelerate; Consumer Inflation Expectations Rise
Equity markets are in the red halfway into the trading session. As of 12:05 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.7%, 1.5%, and 2.1%, respectively. The materials sector (XLB) is the session laggard so far, as it is down 2.9%....
tipranks.com
Laser Photonics Soars after Coca-Cola Implements its Technology
Shares of laser blasting solutions provider Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) are climbing today after the company announced that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has utilized Laser’s CleanTech handheld laser blasting system in one of its production units. The development adds another use case for Laser’s technology. Further, it saves preparation time...
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Joby Aviation (JOBY) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced a partnership and investment agreement [. ]. Orthofix (OFIX) and SeaSpine (SPNE) announced an all-stock merger deal and both companies pre-announced Q3 revenues...
tipranks.com
Gilead price target raised to $60 from $56 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Carter Gould raised the firm’s price target on Gilead to $60 from $56 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst sees "another round of challenging setups" for biopharmaceuticals in Q3, complicated by currency and macro headwinds, COVID, and mixed demand trends. See Insiders’ Hot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
OPEC Slashes Oil Demand Outlook; U.S. Takes a Second Look at Saudi Relations
WTI crude oil closed 2.33% lower in today’s session to $87.27, as a confluence of factors remains at play after OPEC slashed its demand outlook for 2022 as well as 2023. The consortium increased its September output by 146,000 barrels a day to 29.77 million barrels a day and for 2023, expects demand to rise by 2.34 million barrels per day.
tipranks.com
ROKU vs. PTON: Which Fallen Pandemic Winner Has Better Recovery Prospects?
Roku and Peloton shares have been endlessly tumbling this year. Although Wall Street has been busy downgrading, both stocks still sport “Moderate Buy” ratings. It’s been an incredibly painful year for stocks. The magnitude of pain has not been felt evenly, with certain pandemic-era winners among the year’s biggest losers. With Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares now around 90% from their respective all-time highs, questions linger as to what the fate of such broken stocks will be. In this piece, we’ll leverage TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to gauge where Wall Street stands and how each stock can claw its way out of the gutter. Based on upside potential alone, PTON looks more promising, but let’s dive deeper.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock is Trending Higher
The California-based chain of restaurants, El Pollo Loco, declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share, taking the stock 15.7% higher yesterday. El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) shares jumped 15.7% on October 12 after the company declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share. The special dividend is payable on November 9 to shareholders of record on October 24.
tipranks.com
LRCX vs. AVGO: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better, Following the Chip Dip?
Semiconductor stocks have taken a huge hit in recent weeks amid never-ending negative headlines. Though headwinds may seem daunting for the chip stocks, there are quality names that may be worth picking up for their robust long-term growth profiles and swollen dividend yields. Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), Broadcom...
tipranks.com
Tesla vs. GM: Which EV Stock is Better, According to Analysts?
Tesla and GM stock are EV makers that have hit a road block this year. Even with a recession on the horizon, investors should not expect the EV race to slowdown, as battle for market share takes it to the next level. Automakers recently took a left uppercut to the...
tipranks.com
AstraZeneca stock still an analyst favourite – here’s why it’s a ‘Buy’
Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is currently sitting on a solid pipeline of products, along with Buy ratings from analysts. AstraZeneca Plc (GB:AZN) became a household name during the pandemic due to its groundbreaking vaccine – and is a well-diversified pharmaceutical company with a strong portfolio of drugs across three segments: oncology, biopharma, and rare disease.
tipranks.com
Microsoft Teams up with Mercedes-Benz on Production Boost
Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is teaming up with Mercedes-Benz (OTC:MBGYY) on boosting the efficiency and sustainability of vehicle production. Mercedes-Benz is connecting about 30 passenger car facilities globally to the Microsoft cloud via the MO360 data platform. This bolsters transparency and predictability in the vehicle manufacturer’s digital production and supply chain.
tipranks.com
Comments / 0