VSCO stock spiked on updated Q3 profit guidance. Management sees its earnings to come in near the high end of the previous forecast. Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock got a boost from management’s Q3 guidance update. Citing the quarter-to-date trends, VSCO’s management said that Q3 operating income would come near the high end of its previously provided guidance range of $10 million to $40 million. Moreover, VSCO’s earnings are forecasted to be at the high end of its earlier guidance of $0.00 to $0.25 per share.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO