Imara Merging With Enliven, Shares Pop
Shares of Imara (NASDAQ: IMRA) popped on Friday in morning trading after the company announced its merger with Enliven Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision oncology company. Imara is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious diseases. This merger is expected to create a...
How Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Plans to Return to Profitability by 2023
Goodfood provided updates regarding its profitability plans. While the company will have to scale back its operations by phasing out its on-demand business, this may be a necessary step to save Goodfood from burning lots of cash. Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE: FOOD) is on a quest to return to adjusted...
Nutanix Spikes on Reports of Takeover Interest
Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) soared in morning trading on Friday after a Wall Street Journal report that the cloud computing company is exploring a sale after getting takeover interest. The report stated that Nutanix is targeting private equity buyers and other industry players. This news comes after last month,...
InMode Sees Q3 revenue at Record Levels
Shares of minimally invasive medical products provider InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are soaring today on the company’s better-than-anticipated preliminary third-quarter numbers. Revenue is seen lading between $120.5 million and $120.9 million, significantly ahead of the ~$106 million anticipated mark. Further, bottom-line is seen landing between $0.64 and $0.65 per share. Looking...
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
Rank Group shares slide amid weaker outlook as customers spend less
UK-based gambling company The Rank Group issued a gloomy outlook after a small revenue growth of 2%. Gambling giant the Rank Group (GB:RNK) reported a 2% increase in its net gaming revenue (NGR) in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 – but warned of higher energy costs and a slowdown in customer spending.
Should You Bet on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock?
Domino’s stock spiked on better-than-expected domestic same-store sales in Q3. However, pressure on margins and earnings could limit the upside. Shares of the largest pizza company, Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), spiked following its Q3 financials. Investors cheered the company’s better-than-expected domestic same-store sales. While the company is showing signs of improvement, near-term margin headwinds and pressure on earnings could restrict the upside in DPZ stock.
JP Morgan Delivers Solid Q3 Results
JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) generated revenues of $32.7 billion in Q3, up 10.4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates of $24.32 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.12 per share, versus $3.74 in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.90 per share. JPM delivered a...
Mondi’s earnings jump 5% as the company sold products at higher prices
Packaging products manufacturer Mondi Plc posted a positive third quarter. Packaging giant Mondi Plc (GB:MNDI) reported a 55% growth in underlying earnings of €450 million, driven by higher selling prices combined with higher volumes. Higher prices helped the company to mitigate the effects of rising costs on profits. The...
Here’s Why Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Spiked
VSCO stock spiked on updated Q3 profit guidance. Management sees its earnings to come in near the high end of the previous forecast. Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock got a boost from management’s Q3 guidance update. Citing the quarter-to-date trends, VSCO’s management said that Q3 operating income would come near the high end of its previously provided guidance range of $10 million to $40 million. Moreover, VSCO’s earnings are forecasted to be at the high end of its earlier guidance of $0.00 to $0.25 per share.
SNOW vs. PLTR: A Contrarian View of These Software Stocks
Software stocks come in all shapes and sizes, so understanding the differences between them is critical when trying to attach valuations. One of these software stocks is a defense play, while the other is more of a plain vanilla cloud company. Additionally, the market despises one and embraces the other, but the consensus could be wrong.
2 Utilities Stocks with ~50 Years of Dividend Increases
When it comes to dividend stocks, specifically Canadian ones, there are many to choose from. CU and FTS are two high-quality utilities companies with excellent dividend growth track records that income-oriented investors should consider. Canada is renowned for its dividend equities, with numerous names featuring outstanding dividend-growth track records. At...
Considering AI Stocks? Go for the Profitable Ones
A.I. innovation is taking place on several fronts across multiple industries. We go over several companies whose A.I. developments are not only exciting but whose profitability prospects remain robust – a crucial quality in the current environment. Investing in A.I. appears to have become quite an ordinary topic over...
British stock market today, October 14 – what you need to know
Markets calmed as investors hoped for a U-turn from the Government. The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.35% and the FTSE 250 was up 1.91%, amid indications that the Government was about to U-turn on some of hte measures in the ‘mini-budget’ which sparked turmoil in financial markets.
Albertsons Soars on Talk of a Deal with Kroger
Shares of food and drug store operator Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are on a tear today on talk of a possible combination with Kroger (NYSE:KR), according to Bloomberg. Kroger shares have taken a beating today in response. Further, a possible combination could be announced as soon as tomorrow, according to the...
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 14: What You Need to Know
Australian shares finish the week strong, closing the day higher, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street. ASX ends session up sharply, after Wall Street rally. The ASX closed up, locking in strong gains for the day, on the back of a late session rally on Wall Street. The S&P/ASX200...
ZS, CRWD, or CYBR: Which Cybersecurity Stock Could Fetch the Highest Return?
Cybersecurity stocks have declined this year amid a broader tech sell-off. However, despite a tough macro backdrop, the demand for cybersecurity products is expected to be resilient based on the rising cyber threats. In this article, we will discuss three strong players in the cybersecurity space. Tech stocks, including those...
Macellum Is Seeking a Refresh at Kohl’s
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) continues to see activist action with Macellum Advisors seeking to work with the company’s Board to target a refresh at the retailer. Macellum owns a 5% stake in the company and in an open letter to investors has highlighted the need for an immediate refresh of the company’s Board instead of waiting until the 2023 annual meeting.
Laser Photonics Soars after Coca-Cola Implements its Technology
Shares of laser blasting solutions provider Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) are climbing today after the company announced that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has utilized Laser’s CleanTech handheld laser blasting system in one of its production units. The development adds another use case for Laser’s technology. Further, it saves preparation time...
Carvana Declines on Slumping Used Vehicle Prices
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is trending lower today after the latest CPI print pointed toward a cooling price environment for used vehicles. CPI for the month of September indicated rising food and medical indexes but a declining used car and truck index. Not surprisingly, the 1.1% decline has rattled investor sentiment...
