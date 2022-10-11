Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?
Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
powerofpositivity.com
11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage
A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
psychologytoday.com
Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns
Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
Psych Centra
Stopping Psychiatric Medications: What You Need to Know
Abruptly stopping psychiatric medications can lead to unwanted side effects, but by working with a professional, you can get off your medication safely. Many people have a dark view of medication withdrawal. They may have read or heard scary stories about uncomfortable side effects or come across startling headlines related to the dangers of discontinuing various drugs.
Psych Centra
What Is Capgras Syndrome?
Capgras syndrome is a rare condition where someone believes that a loved one is not who they say they are. They believe this person is an imposter or a double. People with Capgras syndrome usually believe the supposed imposter has bad intentions. This can lead to aggression or violence, sometimes putting other people at risk.
Psych Centra
Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking
Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
psychologytoday.com
Creating Space for Our Emotions to Heal
The core emotions include anger, sadness, fear, and joy. Understanding core emotions paves the road to improving how we feel and healing from our wounds and traumas. Understanding emotions can significantly benefit relationships. All of us have emotions. Core emotions like sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement, and disgust...
Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile
I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.
Psych Centra
Fasting and Depression: Benefits and Risks
Fasting is increasingly popular to help treat certain health conditions. Some researchers say fasting may help with depression, while others believe it could worsen your mood. People fast for many reasons, from helping with digestion and weight control to religious and cultural practices. Since the time of Hippocrates in ancient medicine people have also used fasting to help treat various health conditions.
Psych Centra
Narcissus and Echo: The Myth and Tragedy of Relationships with Narcissists
Mythology can offer valuable insights into human nature, and the story of Echo and Narcissus is a cautionary tale that rings true even today. Extreme self-love, as what’s seen in narcissism, can negatively impact your life and the lives of those around you. When you’re the center of your own attention, everything else may seem unimportant.
psychreg.org
Social Support: 4 Tips for Parenting a Child with Social Anxiety
Social anxiety is one of the most common issues children face during their school careers. The pressure to fit in and be like everyone else is often overwhelming for some kids. As common as this issue is, however, it needs to be addressed if your child suffers from it as it can prevent them from exploring new things and taking risks – both of which are necessary for kids to grow and reach their highest potential.
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
Psych Centra
Anxiety Waiting: What to Do When You Have to Wait
Soothing sensory tools and grounding techniques, such as music and deep breathing, can help when you’re experiencing waiting-related anxiety. We’ve all heard the saying, “Good things come to those who wait,” but who can wait patiently?. Waiting is hard, nail-biting work. Whether you’re waiting to hear...
Psych Centra
What to Do When a Narcissist Sees You Happy
When a narcissist sees you happy, they might not react well. There are things you can do in this situation to prevent manipulation. If you’ve dealt with someone with narcissistic traits, you may know how detrimental it can be to your well-being. You might be afraid of happiness because of their behavior and how they treat you.
psychologytoday.com
The Silent, Post-Abortion Grief of Men
Our convictions may obscure an awareness of what others experience. Post-abortion grief is often silently held as a result of contradictory emotions. For some men, intense grief is experienced regarding the loss of the child and fatherhood many years post-abortion. Emotions that create post-abortion grief involve constructed memory, where a...
MedicalXpress
Life's stresses can make people focus more on their romantic partner's negative behavior
Stressful life circumstances can affect how married couples interact, but can they affect how partners see each other? A person experiencing stress is more likely to notice their spouse's negative behavior than positive, according to a new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. Prior research has focused on...
