Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

State Police: Man charged with murder in Lincoln County shooting

BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:35 a.m., 10/14/22. A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting Thursday evening in Lincoln County. Cory Donahue, 30, is accused of fatally shooting Richard Vance 34, both of Branchland, on Thursday in the 100 block of Sand Gap Road, according to a news release. Donahue has been charged with murder.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man. According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.
BRANCHLAND, WV
Crime & Safety
wchstv.com

Runaway juvenile sought in Putnam County, the sheriff's office says

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Autumn Rayne Simmons, 15, was last seen Tuesday at her home on Harmons Creek Road in Poca, according to a post shared Thursday on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
#Shooting#Police#W Va
WSAZ

Man charged with allegedly firing shot out of car window

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in Quincy Thursday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Travis Sigman was arrested on Greenbrier Street in Charleston and charged with wanton endangerment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

I-64 crash slows eastbound traffic; injuries reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. The fast and middle...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.
BECKLEY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wchstv.com

Teenager reported missing in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been reported missing. Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes, according to the sheriff’s office. Terry is described as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

One man wounded in shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Glasgow police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers said the shooting happened in the Cedar grove area around 5:30 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash

UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Person taken to the hospital in overnight shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Witcher Creek Road around 5:45 Tuesday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say the victim then went to the Exxon gas station and waited for an ambulance. The victim was shot in the leg. No word on if anyone is […]
GLASGOW, WV

