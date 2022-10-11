Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
State Police: Man charged with murder in Lincoln County shooting
BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:35 a.m., 10/14/22. A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting Thursday evening in Lincoln County. Cory Donahue, 30, is accused of fatally shooting Richard Vance 34, both of Branchland, on Thursday in the 100 block of Sand Gap Road, according to a news release. Donahue has been charged with murder.
Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County
HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
WSAZ
Man facing murder charges following deadly shooting
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after a shooting that killed another man. According to West Virginia State Police, Cory Donahue, 30 of Branchland, West Virginia, is accused of firing a single shot from a long gun, hitting Richard Vance, 34 of Branchland.
Cabell County deputies looking for driver who allegedly hit 3 vehicles at Cabell Midland High School
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a driver who allegedly hit three vehicles during a soccer game at Cabell Midland High School and then fled the scene. They say this happened on Thursday at around 6 p.m. Deputies say the vehicle, “appears,” to have a temporary […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Runaway juvenile sought in Putnam County, the sheriff's office says
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Autumn Rayne Simmons, 15, was last seen Tuesday at her home on Harmons Creek Road in Poca, according to a post shared Thursday on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
wchstv.com
Records: Charleston woman charged after young children found unattended in roadway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been arrested after police reportedly found three young children wandering unattended in a roadway and their home in deplorable conditions. Amanda Jane Hogue, 31, of Charleston is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint...
Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun near woman in Kanawha County
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Oct. 13, 2022): More details are being released after a man was arrested for firing a gun this morning in Kanawha County. Deputies say 28-year-old Travis Sigman is charged with wanton endangerment after an incident that occurred in the Quincy area on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the a […]
WSAZ
Man charged with allegedly firing shot out of car window
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in Quincy Thursday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Travis Sigman was arrested on Greenbrier Street in Charleston and charged with wanton endangerment.
WSAZ
I-64 crash slows eastbound traffic; injuries reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. The fast and middle...
UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Teenager reported missing in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been reported missing. Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes, according to the sheriff’s office. Terry is described as...
wchstv.com
Man indicted on murder charge in Mercer County more than 12 years after woman's body found
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 12 years after a woman’s body was found floating in the Bluestone River, a McDowell County man has been indicted in Mercer County for first-degree murder in connection with her death. Michael Wiseman, 36, of Welch was indicted Wednesday by a...
lootpress.com
Investigation underway after threat was made towards Beckley-Stratton Middle School
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Extra precautions will occur at Beckley-Stratton Middle School today after an alleged threat was seen on social media. Concerned parents reached out to Lootpress about an alleged threat that was seen on Snapchat. The message said, “BSMS shooting soon.”. Lootpress reached out to Superintendent...
wchstv.com
One man wounded in shooting in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Glasgow police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers said the shooting happened in the Cedar grove area around 5:30 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital.
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
1 person trapped after crash on I-64E involving SUV and tractor-trailer
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was trapped in a vehicle after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV on I-64E near the Mardi Gras in Cross Lanes. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. They say the person trapped in the vehicle has been taken out and […]
Person taken to the hospital in overnight shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Witcher Creek Road around 5:45 Tuesday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say the victim then went to the Exxon gas station and waited for an ambulance. The victim was shot in the leg. No word on if anyone is […]
West Virginia man arrested after burglary in clown mask
A man from Hinton, West Virginia was arrested by Summers County Deputies Wednesday morning after an alleged burglary where he was wearing a clown mask.
Comments / 0