via.news
WisdomTree Investments And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Newmont Mining (NEM), WisdomTree Investments (WETF), Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
BeiGene Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with BeiGene jumping 20.86% to $151.70 on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ slid 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. BeiGene’s...
via.news
Carnival Plc Stock 10.05% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival Plc (CUK) rising 10.05% to $6.46 on Wednesday while NYSE slid 0.45% to $13,546.80. Carnival Plc’s last close was $5.87, 75.55% below its 52-week high of $24.01. About Carnival Plc. Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel...
via.news
Cronos Group Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 17.72% in 7 days from $3.33 to $2.74 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust, AbbVie, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT), AbbVie (ABBV), James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) 10.80 0% 7.14% 2022-09-28 09:06:08. 2 AbbVie (ABBV)...
via.news
Check out Sonoco Products Company And Other Stocks With High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Sonoco Products Company (SON), Nexstar Media Group (NXST), Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Carnival Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.79% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival rising 9.79% to $7.29 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE fell 0.45% to $13,546.80, after five successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Carnival’s last close...
via.news
Diamondback Energy Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) jumped by a staggering 20.28% in 14 days from $121.11 to $145.67 at 14:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. Diamondback Energy’s...
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.14% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) jumping 13.14% to $6.41 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 0.09% to $10,417.10. Pacific Biosciences of California’s last close was $5.67, 81.77% below its 52-week high of $31.10. About Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of...
via.news
QIWI Plc, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – QIWI plc (QIWI), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI), TCG BDC (CGBD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 QIWI plc (QIWI) 5.67 0% 21.16% 2022-10-08 01:09:06. 2 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)...
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Successfully Predicts Next Session Price Trend Of Ringcentral And Antero Resources
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides A.I.-based statistical tools...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Was 32.04% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group jumping 32.04% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ fell 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Tomorrow’s Price Change For Halliburton Company, Aware, Inc., Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Halliburton Company HAL, Aware, Inc. AWRE and others. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend....
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Fall In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped by a staggering 15.48% in 7 days from $36.37 to $30.74 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped 9.05% to $15.42 at 16:14 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Tilray Stock Went Down By Over 20% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell by a staggering 20.05% in 7 days from $3.81 to $3.05 at 15:58 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. Tilray’s...
via.news
Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited And ECMOHO Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited, PAVmed, and Lloyds Banking Group. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST)
via.news
Gevo Already 5% Down, Almost Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than hour and Gevo‘s pre-market value is already 5.39% down. Gevo’s last close was $2.04, 74.27% below its 52-week high of $7.93. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Gevo (GEVO) dropping 5.12% to $2.04. NASDAQ fell 0.09% to $10,417.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session.
via.news
Mexico Fund, NorthWestern Corporation, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Mexico Fund (MXF), NorthWestern Corporation (NWE), Flowers Foods (FLO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Mexico Fund (MXF) 13.03 -0.69% 5.53% 2022-10-01 07:10:07. 2 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 49.28 -2.01% 5.11% 2022-10-01 13:42:06. 3...
via.news
Lloyds Banking Group And NeuroMetrix On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Lloyds Banking Group, LendingTree, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Rank Financial Asset Price.
