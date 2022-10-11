ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WMBB

Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order to help voters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian victims are trying to return to as much of a normal routine as possible, and that includes voting in the upcoming election. The General Election process in Florida is already underway. Election offices began mailing ballots to voters in late September. Governor Ron Desantis is trying to keep […]
WESH

Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do

As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
Salon

Prosecutor fired by Ron DeSantis sues

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Democratic Tampa-era prosecutor Andrew Warren declared he wouldn't carry out any prosecutions having to...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
Click10.com

Life for Nikolas Cruz: Why not death penalty?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 12-member jury deliberated the penalty phase of Nikolas Cruz’s trial and was unable to unanimously agree on the death sentence. Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote on at least one count. It wasn’t always the case that the jury...
thecentersquare.com

Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north

(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
blackchronicle.com

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Election Day lower than a month away, deadlines are coming rapidly for Floridians who need to solid their poll. Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida:. Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming...
