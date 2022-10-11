Read full article on original website
Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order to help voters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian victims are trying to return to as much of a normal routine as possible, and that includes voting in the upcoming election. The General Election process in Florida is already underway. Election offices began mailing ballots to voters in late September. Governor Ron Desantis is trying to keep […]
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Destroys Democrat Voting Narrative, Expands Voting Opportunities After Hurricane
In a time period where Democrats are accusing Republicans of voter suppression, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is changing that narrative. Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Governor is issuing an emergency executive order in support the voting rights of those affected by the storm. The order allows voters...
Florida Gov. DeSantis changes voting rules for hardest-hit Hurricane Ian counties
The state made similar changes for eight counties in 2018 after Hurricane Michael.
WESH
Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do
As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
The race for Charlie Crist's former congressional seat heats up
It’s going to be a tight race for the congressional seat that Charlie Christ has vacated to run for governor. What's happening: A new poll shows Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna in a tied race for Florida's 13th district, which covers most of Pinellas County. David...
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
Records spark new questions about Florida law and $12 million pool of money set aside to move ‘unauthorized aliens’
Planning the flights that transported 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard began months before two chartered jets landed in Massachusetts in September.
Prosecutor fired by Ron DeSantis sues
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Democratic Tampa-era prosecutor Andrew Warren declared he wouldn't carry out any prosecutions having to...
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
wuwf.org
Florida voters to decide fate of the Constitutional Revision Commission
Five years after the last Constitutional Revision Commission — and 15 years before the next scheduled one — a Florida lawmaker wants to do away with the practice on the November 8 ballot. “Today's our fourth stop across the state of Florida on what we call the road...
Click10.com
Life for Nikolas Cruz: Why not death penalty?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 12-member jury deliberated the penalty phase of Nikolas Cruz’s trial and was unable to unanimously agree on the death sentence. Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote on at least one count. It wasn’t always the case that the jury...
thecentersquare.com
Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north
(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
Bay News 9
‘It’s called the trickle-down effect’: Hillsborough County teacher speaks on the need in classrooms
Hillsborough County is ranked among the top 25 districts in the state of Florida, but they still face challenges that can be seen across the nation. A local educator says funding, or the lack thereof, is still a widespread issue throughout Florida school districts. Hillsborough County is ranked among the...
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
blackchronicle.com
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Election Day lower than a month away, deadlines are coming rapidly for Floridians who need to solid their poll. Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida:. Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming...
Florida county school board may revise policy after teacher claims over 100 books violated state law
The proposal makes Escambia County School Board Policy align with state standards, shifting power to concerned parents to decide what their child consumes in school.
