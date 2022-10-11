When it comes to sports cars, there are few better than the Porsche 911. This legendary vehicle has been around for over half a century and has evolved into a car that is nothing short of magical. The Porsche 911 is estimated to be the most collectible of all sports cars and has a massively loyal following across the globe, but nowhere is the love for this car as strong as it is in America. The United States has the largest Porsche club in the world, and it is one of the most active. The Porsche Club of America (PCA) holds a yearly raffle come fall. This year, it's giving away one of the best prizes in its long and illustrious history: a 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America.

BUYING CARS ・ 23 HOURS AGO