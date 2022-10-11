Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
The one people in America will buy: The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
DENVER, Colo.—Mercedes-Benz isn't really hanging around when it comes to new electric vehicles, all launched under the new Mercedes-EQ sub-brand. It has electrified its popular little crossover, the GLB, to create the EQB, which does everything the gas-powered car does, but much more efficiently. But it has also built an entirely new EV-specific platform called EVA2, for larger, more premium Mercedes EVs. The first of those hit the road last year—its flagship EQS sedan—followed by a slightly smaller, slightly cheaper follow-up called the EQE sedan.
techeblog.com
Twin-Turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante with 1232HP Hits the Autobahn
You’ve seen a 1100hp Lamborghini Huracan take on a MotoGP bike, now check out this twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante with 1,250hp going for a top speed run on Germany’s Autobahn. From the factory, it comes equipped with a naturally-aspirated 5.2L V10 engine making 631 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 62 mph in a mere 2.9-seconds.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Rare Porsche 914/6 GT Is A Little Known Racing Legend
Long before the 718 Boxster and Cayman hit the scene, Porsche had smaller, more affordable sports car offerings in its range. In the '80s and '90s, they were the 924, 944, and 968 ranges. Before that, however, the German firm worked with now-parent company Volkswagen to create the 914. While...
Jalopnik
At $25,000, Would it Take a Schnook not to buy This 1974 Toyota Chinook?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chinook claims it to be the “cleanest, most original Toyota Chinook left on earth.” Let’s see if it will also clean up in our vote. Due to its unpretentious appearance and lack of accessories, yesterday’s 1997 Saturn...
Porsche Club Of America Giving Away A Very Special 2023 Porsche 911 Cabriolet For Just $50
When it comes to sports cars, there are few better than the Porsche 911. This legendary vehicle has been around for over half a century and has evolved into a car that is nothing short of magical. The Porsche 911 is estimated to be the most collectible of all sports cars and has a massively loyal following across the globe, but nowhere is the love for this car as strong as it is in America. The United States has the largest Porsche club in the world, and it is one of the most active. The Porsche Club of America (PCA) holds a yearly raffle come fall. This year, it's giving away one of the best prizes in its long and illustrious history: a 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America.
Jalopnik
Every New 2022 Car Priced Under $20,000
Let’s be frank. The new car market is piss poor right now. Vehicles literally. than they ever have in the past. On top of that there’s an emphasis on higher-end cars that’s sweeping the auto industry. Because of that there are fewer and fewer options for those...
Jalopnik
At $3,900, Will This 1997 Saturn SW1 Run Rings Around the Competition?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Saturn is the antithesis of another GM brand, the recently resurrected Hummer. Let’s see if this plastic-bodied wagon’s price makes it synonymous with good value. Watching the votes for yesterday’s $14,000 2011 Range Rover SC tally in real-time was fun as...
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Transformed Into GT3-Style Racecar For The Road
If you've got a Ferrari SF90 sitting in your garage, it's safe to say that life's treating you pretty well. Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 (and three electric motors) this Italian thoroughbred wraps 986 horsepower in one of the most beautiful shapes to ever leave Maranello. In short, it's a hugely desirable motorcar.
Jalopnik
My Ordered EV No Longer Qualifies For The Tax Credit! What Other Car Should I Buy?
Sam ordered a VW ID.4 EV, but due to the Inflation Reduction Act, that car is now disqualified from the tax credit making the effective cost $50,000. Despite the EV benefits he is considering a gas or hybrid family car that will be a bit less expensive. What car should he buy?
Jalopnik
2022 Rebelle Rally Stage Five: All You Need Is a Map and Endurance
As the 2022 Rebelle Rally entered Stage Five on Wednesday, teams headed off the start from Base Camp 2 near Spangler OHV area, and staff began breaking base camp to continue to move further south towards Amboy, California, and spend the night camping nearby the iconic (and rumored to be haunted) Roy’s on Route 66.
Jalopnik
Sights From Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center
Last week, I ventured out to Ohio to see Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center, and commemorate the beginning of the end for the second-generation NSX. But, while circling the factory floor, I noticed something — the PMC is downright gorgeous. So let’s take a little tour, through the stages...
Thule’s Latest Roof Top Tent and Cargo Rack Look Adventure Ready
The Drive - Robert BaconIf you’re an explorer, at least one of these products will excite you.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Luxury Car Sales King in the U.S. and It's Not All That Close
Tesla is leaving every other luxury vehicle brand far behind in terms of U.S. sales this year, General Motors is investing millions in an Australian minerals company to secure raw materials for its Ultium battery cells, and Toyota finally opens a plant in Myanmar that was put on hold because of a coup. All those stories and a lot more The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Jalopnik
How to Watch NASCAR, MotoGP, NHRA and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, October 15-16
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, Formula 1, and ARCA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Jalopnik
New Toyotas Come With a Free Decade of Connected Safety Services
We’re entering the era of connected cars, or vehicles that have services that always need to be on. And you know what this means: subscriptions. That’s right. Automakers are doing whatever they can to keep making money off you long after your car payments have stopped. Not all automakers are coming for your wallet right away. Automotive News reports that, starting in 2023, buyers of new Toyota and Lexus vehicles will get a 10-year free trial period for the company’s Safety Connect and Service Connect systems.
Jalopnik
The 2024 Chevy Trax Just Had a Major Glow-Up
Let’s be honest and say that the Chevy Trax hasn’t been the most memorable vehicle to come out of GM. I’ve driven one, and it was like licking an envelope with bad-tasting glue: you remember it for the bad taste it left in your mouth, and you hope you don’t have to ever do it again. Chevy seems to be wanting to leave an impression on buyers with Trax for 2024, as the second-smallest crossover in their lineup receives a much-needed redesign that should have it flying off dealer lots.
Jalopnik
St. Louis Plans to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Vehicle Thefts
Hyundai and Kia thefts are up across the country thanks to the dumb trend of instruction videos showing how to steal cars going around social media. Some cities are being hit harder than others. While Hyundai finally released a fix owners have to pay for, some cities are taking more serious steps. WION news reports that the city of St. Louis Missouri is planning to take legal action against Hyundai and Kia over the vehicle thefts.
