Prince William, Kate Middleton Had Natural Chemistry While Dating at the University? Prince of Wales Did Not Keep His Wife in the Dark About His Proposal Plans

The cast of the Harry Potter franchise have always been outspoken when it comes to protecting the fans, especially when it's going against the franchise author's controversial tweets surrounding transphobia and homophobia altogether. In the Harry Potter reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, most of the cast managed to attend, except for J.K. Rowling who merely appeared via pre-shot interview video to slip into the film. And now, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy throughout the seven films, had finally spoken about the controversy.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO