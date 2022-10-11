Read full article on original website
Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony
The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
Coral Springs Museum of Arts Invites Local Artists and Vendors To Join Holiday Market and Exhibit
Local artists and unique makers have an opportunity to be featured at the Coral Springs Museum of Arts. This year, the museum is hosting a month-long juried visual and literary arts exhibition with a “Pine and Palm” theme that reflects the diversity of Florida’s population, the North and the South coming together.
Fall Craft Shows Continue from Oct. 13 – 18 in Coral Springs
After a Covid-imposed hiatus, Fall Craft Shows are coming back to Coral Springs for another season. “Everyone is very excited to present these shows again. The crafters have been creating for the past two years, so there will be plenty to see,” said Stephanie Kraft, Chair of St. Elizabeth’s Craft Show and publicity chair of Coral Springs Craft Guild and Southern Handcraft Shows.
NBC Miami
Active Investigation Shuts Down Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
Police blocked off the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday in Coral Springs due to an "active investigation." Both directions of the Sawgrass Expressway were shut down from US-441 to Coral Ridge Drive. Police opened both directions shortly after. Police did not specify what they were investigating. Further details were not available.
Palm Beach County's first new high school in 17 years opens next fall. What will it be named?
Palm Beach County's newest high school won't be named after actor Brad Pitt or Asgard, a mythical Nordic city that has risen to fame with an assist from The Avengers. A committee charged with naming the high school, on Lyons Road in the western Lake Worth area, left those on the cutting room floor.
Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers
A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
Coral Springs Charter Honors Seniors From Girls Volleyball and Swimming
It was a night dedicated to the seniors at Coral Springs Charter, with the volleyball and swimming teams holding their Senior Day. The Panthers continued their historic season with a win on Senior Night 25-5, 25-15, 15-10 against Don Soffer Aventura High School. CSC also honored Alexandra Bruno, Sidney Berthiaume, Sydney Mills, Brittney Stella, Sarah Henault, and Julia Dicaprio before picking up their 13th win in 16 matches this year, with the seniors leading the way.
J.P. Taravella Student Government Holds Free ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event for Community
J.P. Taravella High School is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event, and parents, kids, and neighbors are welcome to attend. On Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the JPT student government invites the community to its first-ever Trunk or Treat, where kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes while strolling from vehicle to vehicle, collecting candy just as they would door-to-door.
Coral Springs Candidate Daniel Foganholi Discusses City Issues Ahead of Seat 2 Election
With less than four weeks until Election Day, School Board Member and Seat 2 candidate Daniel Foganholi discussed issues facing the city and campaign priorities. Foganholi, a 27-year Coral Springs resident, first moved to the city because his parents wanted to live somewhere that is safe, family-oriented, and has good schools to ensure quality education.
Seniors invited to Free Health Fair in Coral Springs October 12
The annual Senior Health Fair features a variety of health screenings and wellness advice. All seniors are invited to attend at the Coral Springs Gymnasium on Wednesday, October 12. Participants include healthcare agencies, hospices, senior housing services, and other providers offering senior care. The Health Fair will also feature raffles,...
Oktoberfest Celebration in Coral Springs ‘Taps’ into Bavarian Culture
The Swinging Bavarians Return to the 2022 Oktoberfest in Coral Springs. This year’s celebration of Oktoberfest combines German culture, entertainment — and dachshund races. Held Saturday, October 15, the event features the first-ever Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Race in Coral Springs for dachshund owners. Registration is available online. The...
Little Mike’s opening second location in Pembroke Pines
The new location at 9843 Pines Blvd. is set to open in early November.
WSVN-TV
Light pole falls on construction worker in Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was hurt on the job in Hallandale Beach after a light pole collapsed. The incident happened near Northwest Fifth Street and Second Avenue, Thursday. Fire rescue said the light pole fell onto the worker at a construction site in the area. That...
cohaitungchi.com
West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples
Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
cw34.com
Man charged with battery on a 71-year-old woman in public park in the middle of the night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police from a public park in downtown West Palm Beach and said she saw a man hit a woman. That was at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, on Clematis Street near Flagler Drive. According to the arrest report, the...
$4M winning lottery ticket sold near Boca Raton
A winning $4 million lottery ticket was sold in southern Palm Beach County and just claimed by a South Florida woman.
Hardship for residents of Lauderhill building as elevator out of service for 2 weeks
LAUDERHILL - Beleaguered residents of an apartment and condominium building in Lauderhill appealed for help from CBS4 after they say their only elevator has not been working for two weeks.Some of those residents have medical conditions and have trouble breathing and struggle to reach the top floors of the 6-story building.Those residents told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the elevator was knocked out of service around the time there was damage from Hurricane Ian.They gave D'Oench exclusive access to the building as they struggled to reach the top floors.As a CBS4 crew followed them, you could hear their heavy breathing as...
New $200 million project underway in Fort Lauderdale to improve drainage systems
MIAMI - Bud Grant lives in the River Oaks neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. "A couple of times I couldn't get to work because I had so much water here," Grant said. He shared pictures of how flooded it used to get by his house. He would be stranded because he couldn't drive through the flood water. "I got cut once or twice walking down the street to try to get somebody to pick me up," he said.Once new pipes were laid on his street, the flooding went away. When the rain from Tropical Storm Eta moved through Fort Lauderdale, it highlighted just how bad...
