Coral Springs, FL

calleochonews.com

Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony

The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Fall Craft Shows Continue from Oct. 13 – 18 in Coral Springs

After a Covid-imposed hiatus, Fall Craft Shows are coming back to Coral Springs for another season. “Everyone is very excited to present these shows again. The crafters have been creating for the past two years, so there will be plenty to see,” said Stephanie Kraft, Chair of St. Elizabeth’s Craft Show and publicity chair of Coral Springs Craft Guild and Southern Handcraft Shows.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Active Investigation Shuts Down Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs

Police blocked off the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday in Coral Springs due to an "active investigation." Both directions of the Sawgrass Expressway were shut down from US-441 to Coral Ridge Drive. Police opened both directions shortly after. Police did not specify what they were investigating. Further details were not available.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers

A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter Honors Seniors From Girls Volleyball and Swimming

It was a night dedicated to the seniors at Coral Springs Charter, with the volleyball and swimming teams holding their Senior Day. The Panthers continued their historic season with a win on Senior Night 25-5, 25-15, 15-10 against Don Soffer Aventura High School. CSC also honored Alexandra Bruno, Sidney Berthiaume, Sydney Mills, Brittney Stella, Sarah Henault, and Julia Dicaprio before picking up their 13th win in 16 matches this year, with the seniors leading the way.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

J.P. Taravella Student Government Holds Free ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event for Community

J.P. Taravella High School is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event, and parents, kids, and neighbors are welcome to attend. On Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the JPT student government invites the community to its first-ever Trunk or Treat, where kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes while strolling from vehicle to vehicle, collecting candy just as they would door-to-door.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Seniors invited to Free Health Fair in Coral Springs October 12

The annual Senior Health Fair features a variety of health screenings and wellness advice. All seniors are invited to attend at the Coral Springs Gymnasium on Wednesday, October 12. Participants include healthcare agencies, hospices, senior housing services, and other providers offering senior care. The Health Fair will also feature raffles,...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

