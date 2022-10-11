ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Fast Company

This is why every team needs a KPI for joy

As I leave a recent in-person event at the office, I reflect on how much more common this feeling of energy and connection was pre-pandemic. I reflect on this fondly. I wonder: Will we ever restore the same degree of joy in the workplace again? In the same week, I log in from home to my first 7 a.m. call in a series of back-to-back meetings, and I think, “I’m so thankful I don’t need to go into the office today.”
Fast Company

The science of resting (well)

Workers everywhere are exhausted and need recovery time. According to a recent Gallup survey, three out of four workers experience burnout at work. The COVID-19 pandemic and all its accompanying threats and uncertainties have reoriented people’s value systems toward focusing more on life, especially on fun and downtime outside work. Furthermore, widely spread hybrid and flexible working arrangements have (in theory) created more hours for people to spend resting.
SCIENCE

