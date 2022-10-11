SAN DIEGO — Padres fever has taken over San Diego and with that comes everything from fans looking for new gear to fans trying to find the best spot to watch the game. CBS 8 caught up with Gerardo Lopez and his son outside the Padres store inside the Western Metal Building on Wednesday. The father and son flew to San Diego from Texas and were getting some brown and gold gear before hitting the road to Los Angeles to see the Padres take on the Dodgers.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO