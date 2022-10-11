Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Manny Machado had trash talk for MLB Hall of Famer after Padres’ Game 2 win
Manny Machado was in full “Are you not entertained?” mode after Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday. Machado and the San Diego Padres evened their playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a crucial 5-3 victory at Dodger Stadium. After the game, Baseball Hall of Famer...
Dodgers wasting Rally Goose in Game 2 vs Padres was a sin
What was more baffling, Los Angeles Dodgers fans? A goose invading the field on Wednesday night’s NLDS Game 2 matchup against the San Diego Padres, or manager Dave Robert pinch hitting Austin Barnes over Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas? We’ll let you decide. But we’d be remiss not...
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game?
SAN DIEGO — With a Padres playoff home game against the L.A. Dodgers right around the corner, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are looking like and which options are still available for the friar faithful. “Friday’s home game is going to be epic,”...
True Blue LA
Previewing the Dodgers-Padres NLDS weekend
The off day is for rest, and for reflecting on the first two games of the Dodgers-Padres National League Division Series. On today’s episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, we recap the first two games at Dodger Stadium and look ahead at the two games at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday and Saturday.
MLB on Fox David Ortiz Humiliates Padres after Loss to Dodgers Game 1
Hall of Famer David Ortiz had a blunt, accurate, and hilarious assessment of the relationship between the Dodgers and the Padres after LA's NLDS Game 1 win.
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 2 chat
The Dodgers are back at it, taking on the Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS. With a win, the Dodgers will take a commanding 2-0 series lead, needing only one more victory to advance to their third straight NLCS. After being inconsideration to start Game 1, Clayton Kershaw gets...
Padres fans gear up for big postseason showdown against the Dodgers at Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — Padres fever has taken over San Diego and with that comes everything from fans looking for new gear to fans trying to find the best spot to watch the game. CBS 8 caught up with Gerardo Lopez and his son outside the Padres store inside the Western Metal Building on Wednesday. The father and son flew to San Diego from Texas and were getting some brown and gold gear before hitting the road to Los Angeles to see the Padres take on the Dodgers.
Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series
Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
True Blue LA
Cody Bellinger’s elite defense is keeping him in the lineup
The Dodgers have the top offense in baseball. A lineup spearheaded by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman averaged 5.2 runs per game during the regular season, and their performance in the postseason will dictate a lot about how far this team will go, with expectations very high. However,...
True Blue LA
Dodgers find no relief against Padres bullpen, the NLDS is now tied
LOS ANGELES — Game 2 between the Dodgers and Padres was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading leads, making highlight plays, getting in and, more often than not, getting out of jams in a tense battle for nine innings. The Padres were able to score against the bullpen and the Dodgers were not in a 5-3 San Diego win on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
True Blue LA
Dodgers utilized their advantage in Game 1
This morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look back at the highlights of the Dodgers’ win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. There was the pomp and circumstance of the pregame ceremonies, the rosters getting set before the game, and everyone wondering how the Dodgers would fare after five days off.
