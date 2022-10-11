ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS 8

How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game?

SAN DIEGO — With a Padres playoff home game against the L.A. Dodgers right around the corner, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are looking like and which options are still available for the friar faithful. “Friday’s home game is going to be epic,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
True Blue LA

Previewing the Dodgers-Padres NLDS weekend

The off day is for rest, and for reflecting on the first two games of the Dodgers-Padres National League Division Series. On today’s episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, we recap the first two games at Dodger Stadium and look ahead at the two games at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday and Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 2 chat

The Dodgers are back at it, taking on the Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS. With a win, the Dodgers will take a commanding 2-0 series lead, needing only one more victory to advance to their third straight NLCS. After being inconsideration to start Game 1, Clayton Kershaw gets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 8

Padres fans gear up for big postseason showdown against the Dodgers at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — Padres fever has taken over San Diego and with that comes everything from fans looking for new gear to fans trying to find the best spot to watch the game. CBS 8 caught up with Gerardo Lopez and his son outside the Padres store inside the Western Metal Building on Wednesday. The father and son flew to San Diego from Texas and were getting some brown and gold gear before hitting the road to Los Angeles to see the Padres take on the Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series

Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
True Blue LA

Cody Bellinger’s elite defense is keeping him in the lineup

The Dodgers have the top offense in baseball. A lineup spearheaded by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman averaged 5.2 runs per game during the regular season, and their performance in the postseason will dictate a lot about how far this team will go, with expectations very high. However,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers find no relief against Padres bullpen, the NLDS is now tied

LOS ANGELES — Game 2 between the Dodgers and Padres was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading leads, making highlight plays, getting in and, more often than not, getting out of jams in a tense battle for nine innings. The Padres were able to score against the bullpen and the Dodgers were not in a 5-3 San Diego win on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers utilized their advantage in Game 1

This morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look back at the highlights of the Dodgers’ win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. There was the pomp and circumstance of the pregame ceremonies, the rosters getting set before the game, and everyone wondering how the Dodgers would fare after five days off.
LOS ANGELES, CA

