A tree trimmer was killed when he was pulled into a wood chipper on Tuesday, authorities said. The awful incident in Menlo Park, California, was first flagged to police at 12:53 p.m., the police department said, but the victim was already dead by the time officers arrived. Cal/OSHA is now investigating the death, saying it had been notified that the man was dragged into the chipping machine while he was conducting tree-trimming operations. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office could not release the age or name of the victim pending notification of his next of kin, a spokesperson for the office said. The victim’s colleagues were at the scene Tuesday, ABC 7 reports, adding that his company would not be releasing a statement. “We see a lot of their trucks,” resident Lisa Mitchell said. “So, I can only imagine what they’re feeling, because I’m sure they treat their employees like family and it’s just, it’s awful.”Read it at NBC News

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO