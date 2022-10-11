Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Stoney Rise Cellar Door // Cumulus Studio
Minimal in footprint and grounded by locally sourced, sustainable materials, Stoney Rise Cellar Door is a discrete structure centred on the visitor experience — a simple space to dwell in, converse, and absorb the vistas of northern Tasmania’s Tamar Valley. Designed in collaboration with the owners, Stoney Rise...
architizer.com
The Re-Emerge Pavilion Upcycles Reclaimed Timber Planks and Explores New Design Methods
Re-Emerge Pavilion – Architectural Association (AA) Emergent Technologies & Design (EmTech) Postgraduate Programme and Hassell Studio in London have collaborated to create a new pavilion in Bedford Square. The Re-Emerge pavilion explores new design methods that repurpose materials which have completed their first life cycle towards innovative structural formations. The project addresses generative design, material computation, and large-scale fabrication, emphasising ecological impact from the early phases of the design process onwards. Re-emerge revives the tradition of building on Bedford Square as a collaboration between an academic programme at the AA and partners from practice, to test ideas at scale and imagine new possibilities.
architizer.com
The Art of Rendering: 6 Soon-To-Be-Built Projects by World-Renowned Architecture Firms
The winners of Architizer’s 3rd Annual One Rendering Challenge have been revealed! Interested in next year's program? Subscribe to our newsletter for updates. Drawing in architecture takes many forms. Sketching and illustration are excellent tools for idea forming and concept development, while using CAD for spatial planning is fundamental during the design process. Yet, above all others, one branch of architectural methodology has developed rapidly over the last two decades, with swathes of new businesses offering their services springing to life each month. As rendering technology has improved, becoming increasingly user-friendly, cost-effective and efficient, working with 3D modeling software has become a key pillar of standard practice. Furthermore, the art of translating these models into compelling architectural drawings — known as 3D rendering — has not only cemented itself as a core stage in many firms’ design workflow but has also become a standalone industry in its own right.
architizer.com
Martin Architects Creatively Re-Envision the Gwathmey Legacy while Keeping its Original Character
Gwathmey Legacy – Martin Architects was approached by the clients upon their initial interest in purchasing an original and historically-significant Charles Gwathmey-designed beach getaway, in need of an update and a programmatic re-envisioning. While particular about curating a renovation which spoke to the original architecture and the period of its initial construction, the clients also encouraged an open attitude in reinterpreting the space for multi-purpose recreational use, celebrating updates and improvements where sensible to do so. Martin Architects had initially approached the renovation’s design as respectfully honoring but also re-introducting rulesets gleaned from the expanded lexicon of C. Gwathmey’s works, while in turn deliberately interrupting such framework, and deploying contemporary elements–but functional and fashionable–when the opportunity would present itself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
architizer.com
Design for Catastrophe: 4 Architectural Solutions for End-Of-The-World Scenarios
Throughout the history of humankind, we have endured big and small natural disasters. Even though technologies never stop developing, it is impossible to get control over disasters. We have to cope with them instead. This article includes both built projects and concepts that are designed to help humankind prepare for the uncertain future. They inspire us, foster our imaginations and remind us of our vulnerability.
architizer.com
S/L Architects WLL Develop Immersive and Unique Al Dana Amphitheatre
Al Dana Amphitheatre – Mr Marwan Lockman explains that to him, the vision of the entire project was instantly abundantly apparent: a desert quarry to provide a sunken venue that utilized textures and materials that would perform both functionally and in context, with the resulting spaces having the nuance to allow those on stage to stand out and the audience to have a seamless and immersive experience.
architizer.com
Del Carmen // Badie Architects
Text description provided by the architects. This restaurant is a new experimental play of architectural elements. Embedded in nature through dense vegetation, completely fluid and organic built-structures that intertwine together as a single holistic space. Complemented by the raw textures of wood and concrete on which the plants and indoor greenery will crawl up to forming a protective and lively skin around the entire space.
architizer.com
One South First and Ten Grand // COOKFOX Architects
The interconnected towers of One South First and Ten Grand are located at the northern end of the five-building Domino Sugar development, which includes the adaptive reuse of the landmarked sugar refinery and four new buildings on the Williamsburg waterfront, each designed by a different architect under a 2013 master plan created by SHoP Architects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
architizer.com
Roscoff Biological Station // WIP ARCHITECTURE
Resting by the sea in classified site, opposite of the Île-de-Batz, the fishpond is a structure that has two aspects. A public face, on the beach, massive and inherent to its function (to retain water) and a lighter discreet side, which is only revealed to researchers at the Roscoff Biological Station.
Comments / 0