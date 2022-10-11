Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Highs will be around 80 later today.

Tonight clouds move in with a few showers possible overnight.

Wednesday itself will be warm and humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms will take place after midday and into the afternoon.

A chance for more showers at night.

Some rainfall will be present on Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. Humidity will drop on Thursday.

Friday, cooler and pleasant for the weekend.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Mild temps, but becoming a bit more humid.

High: 83. Winds: E/SE 6-12.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Warmer, more humid. 50-60% scattered showers.

Low: S 69, N 64. High: 86.

THURSDAY:

40% early AM showers, then mainly coastal. Clearing skies.

Turning less humid. Low: S 69, N 65. High: 85.

FRIDAY:

Sunny skies. Mild and pleasant! Low: S 64, N 54. High: 81.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and nice! Low: S 63, N 52. High: 82.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible.

More humid, breezy. Low: S 66, N 57. High: 84.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers. Humid, breezy. Low: S 68, N 63. High: 83.