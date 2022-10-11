More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner's Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino with space for restaurants, bars, and a 10,000 square foot convention center.

Treasure Chest will be the first of the New Orleans-area riverboat licensees to expand onto dry land, something some Lake Charles and Baton Rouge riverboats have done. Gaming control board chairman Ronnie Johns says he expects more riverboats to do likewise.

"It is absolutely the future of gaming in Louisiana," said Johns, who wrote the law that allows the riverboat licensees to expand on land when he was in the state legislature.

Johns says many of the boat-based casinos were crowded, and could not ventilate well enough to keep tobacco smoke out of non-smoking areas.

"For one thing, they're crowded. A lot of them have very low ceilings," Johns said. "I think you're going to see a lot more amenities added to these land-based properties than the old riverboat was actually allowing."

He says other riverboat licensees in Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have also begun land-based expansions.