Read full article on original website
Related
What is depersonalization and how does it relate to burnout?
If you are feeling burned out from work and feel like you are struggling through each day, you may be experiencing “depersonalization.” Here we explore what that means in relation to burnout and get tips from a licensed psychotherapist. Burnout syndrome (BOS) is a combination of symptoms related...
500-year-old mural linked to Aztec god found under layers of paint in Mexico convent
Archaeologists expected to find an image of the virgin Mary, but they found this figure instead.
Good News Network
Boy Told He was No Good is Now Captain of England’s Team and Makes Viral Video to Change Attitudes–WATCH
Harry Kane has become the most prolific goal-scoring Englishman in modern history, and he’s channeling this star power to help England break its stigma with mental health. He’s launched the Harry Kane Foundation to use his influence to help fund critical mental health work by coaching the power of positive thinking and resiliency, especially among youth.
Comments / 0