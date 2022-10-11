ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Ville Platte Man Shares Photo of Rat at Local Dollar General, Claims There Are More “All Over The Store”

By DJ Digital
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond

Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond. Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Ville Platte, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
WAFB.com

Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General Store#Rats#Rodent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
kalb.com

Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy