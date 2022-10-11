Winning a substantial sum in a state lottery unquestionably can increase a person’s independence, financially and otherwise. However, going it completely alone is rarely the wisest move after drawing a winning ticket for a large prize. Few people of ordinary means are equipped to deal confidently with questions of safety, publicity, taxes, philanthropy or more that can accompany monetary windfalls. To many professionals in the financial, legal and accounting fields, however, these scenarios are routine and they can have ready solutions to help. If you find yourself with a lucky lottery ticket, a good first move is to talk to a financial advisor who can help you evaluate the options.

LOTTERY ・ 3 DAYS AGO