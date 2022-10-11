Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Is Private School Tuition Tax-Deductible?
Claiming tax deductions can help to reduce your taxable income for the year. As a parent, there are a number of child-related expenses you might be able to write off to lower your tax liability. But is private school tuition tax-deductible? The answer is no for federal tax purposes but it’s possible that you may be able to claim other tax breaks for funding your child’s education. You can also hire a financial advisor who can provide help with all of your financial planning needs, from tax planning to investment management.
KTEN.com
What Financial Advisors Can Do for Lottery Winners
Winning a substantial sum in a state lottery unquestionably can increase a person’s independence, financially and otherwise. However, going it completely alone is rarely the wisest move after drawing a winning ticket for a large prize. Few people of ordinary means are equipped to deal confidently with questions of safety, publicity, taxes, philanthropy or more that can accompany monetary windfalls. To many professionals in the financial, legal and accounting fields, however, these scenarios are routine and they can have ready solutions to help. If you find yourself with a lucky lottery ticket, a good first move is to talk to a financial advisor who can help you evaluate the options.
KTEN.com
Why Wealthy Clients May Be Leaving Robo-Advisors for Human Advisors
U.S. investors are turning away from robo-advisors, according to a recent report. After several successive years of increasing participation in digital platforms, U.S. usage declined substantially in 2022, according to Parameter Insights, a company providing data-driven research for wealth management businesses. High-net-worth investors may be migrating to traditional advisor channels with full-service financial planning, the report says. Here’s what advisors should know.
KTEN.com
Cash is King Now, Not Gold
While gold has long been considered a safe haven in times of market volatility, investors are actually pulling out of the metal of Midas at this moment for a somewhat different choice — cold, hard cash. Gold prices dropped 2.2% on Wednesday following a reports that the Federal Reserve might once again raise interest rates, this time by 100 basis points. Part of the reason for gold’s drop is that investors are reacting to the news of this potential interest rate hike, which could cause the economy to enter a full-on recession, by abandoning gold in favor of cash.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTEN.com
Nicholas Rose on Helping Companies Scale by Harmonizing Sales & Marketing
Massachusetts-based entrepreneur Nicholas Rose, Co-Founder of Hyperscayle, was interviewed by leading LA-based podcaster Adam Torres of Mission Matters Business Podcast on the topic of business growth through sales and marketing. Nicholas Rose’s mission is to help companies streamline how marketing and sales work together to drive revenue. His firm, Hyperscale,...
Comments / 0